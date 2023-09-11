Bills at Jets Week 1: Everything you need to know

VITALS

Line: Bills by 2; O/U: 45 1/2

TV: ESPN and ABC (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman).

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic); Sirius 85, 88 or 225.

All-time series: Bills lead 67-57 and have won five of last six.

KEY INJURIES

Jets

QUESTIONABLE: RT Mekhi Becton (knee/illness), RB Breece Hall (knee), LT Duane Brown (shoulder).

Bills: None.

PLAY CALLING

New offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will call the plays from the Jets’ sideline, but it will be a collective effort. Hackett said offensive line coach Keith Carter drives the running game, passing game coordinator Todd Downing the passing game, receivers coach Zach Azzanni the two-minute offense, quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese the red-zone stuff and running backs coach Taylor Embree and tight ends coach Ron Middleton the goal-to-go and short-yardage plays. Hackett will be the only one in Aaron Rodgers’ ear.

BROTHERLY LOVE

Dalvin Cook and his brother, Bills RB James Cook, will play against each other for the second time. Dalvin told his younger

brother to enjoy these moments. “Fifteen years from now,’’ he said, “it’s going to be something we talk about when we’re just chilling and vibing.” There were some reports that Dalvin was considering signing with Buffalo as a free agent, but he dismissed that, saying “I’d never get in brother’s way . . . I wasn’t thinking about it at all.”

NUMBER, PLEASE

9: Consecutive wins for Rodgers on Monday night. Only Ken Stabler (11) and Steve Young (10) have longer streaks. Rodgers is 12-8 on Monday night.