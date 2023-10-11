Jets' Breece Hall thinks he should have scored two more touchdowns vs. Broncos

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Breece Hall believes he could have done more damage in Denver.

Hall, who set career highs with 22 carries for 177 yards, scored on a 72-yard rushing touchdown in the 10-point win. He said he should have had two more touchdowns.

“I probably should have had, like, three touchdowns,” Hall said. “I was trying to cut back instead of just beating them with speed.

“I realized before halftime that they were playing me for the cut-back and stuff like that. Once the long run happened, I just ran right past them because I knew they were hanging on my back shoulder, playing me for the cut back.”

Hall has been waiting to be unleashed. The Jets’ offense needed it too. Hall, who tore his left ACL in Denver last season, is no longer on a snap count. The heavier workload was no big deal for Hall.

“The workload you get during the rehab process is harder than what you get in the game,” Hall said. “When you come back and start playing, you know that you’re ready.”

Reed progressing

Cornerback D.J. Reed, who missed the Denver game with a concussion, has progressed to where he could participate on a limited basis in Wednesday’s walk-through. Reed still has some hurdles to clear before he’s out of concussion protocol.

The Jets held a walk-through because Saleh felt that they needed “another day to breathe” after playing in the altitude and not getting home until 3 a.m. Monday.

Roster moves

The Jets officially placed Alijah Vera-Tucker (torn Achilles tendon) on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Irv Charles to the active roster. They also signed veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly to the practice squad.

Kelly has started 54 games in 10 seasons. He has played for both offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and passing-game coordinator Todd Downing, so Kelly is familiar with the system.

Kelly's presence could mean the Jets won't sign veteran tackle La’el Collins, who worked out for them on Tuesday.

Two-minute drill

Kicker Greg Zuerlein was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking five field goals and two extra points on Sunday. … Justin Hardee (hamstring), Brandin Echols (hamstring) and Nick Bawden (calf) did not practice.