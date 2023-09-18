Jets coach Robert Saleh shares Breece Hall's frustration with RB's lack of touches

Breece Hall wasn’t the only one displeased that he got just four touches on Sunday. Robert Saleh was too.

“Shoot, I’m frustrated,” Saleh said. “I don’t think it was intentional. I’m frustrated because we couldn’t get him the ball because they weren’t on the field, he was on the bench. It’s hard to give the guy the ball when he’s on the bench. He’s on the bench because we couldn’t get off the field on defense.”

The Jets won’t win many games when Hall only gets the ball four times.

The normally explosive back had four carries for 9 yards against Dallas’ defense. In the second half, he ran once for minus-2 yards. In Week 1, Hall racked up 147 scrimmage on 11 touches in a win over Buffalo.

After Sunday’s game, Hall said the Jets’ run game struggles were because he was barely involved. He also tweeted four footballs emojis. The post was later deleted.

Center Connor McGovern said the offensive line had too many missed assignments across the board against Dallas.

“One of those games where you’re one block away on every run,” McGovern said. “It wasn’t the same person every time. When you’re taking turns missing assignments and not executing at a high level… that’s the cool thing and unfortunate thing about offense – it takes all 11.”

Injury updates

Linebacker Quincy Williams underwent an MRI on his knee. Saleh said, “everything looks good,” but Williams will be further evaluated. Nickelback Michael Carter II (elbow) and safety Tony Adams (hamstring) also will be further evaluated.

Saleh said he’s “not really concerned about any of them,” but he also doesn’t want to put a timetable on them just yet. As for kicker Greg Zuerlein, who missed Sunday’s game with a groin injury, Saleh said they won’t know his status until the end of the week.

No new QB

The Jets are looking to add a third quarterback after losing Aaron Rodgers for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon. Saleh said he doesn’t expect them to add one this week.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

Tough call

Jets players didn’t agree with John Franklin-Myers’ roughing the passer penalty on third-down in the red zone. He ran through Cowboys’ tackle Terence Steele, who pushed Franklin-Myers down. He ended up sacking Dak Prescott low and got flagged on a drive that ended in a Cowboys’ touchdown.

“That one’s always tricky,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “If you go by the playbook, he hit by the legs, but he also was thrown into the play.”

Tackle Solomon Thomas defended Franklin-Myers, saying he “launched out” to try and make sure he didn’t land on Prescott’s ankle and injure him. Thomas said, “You run over a guy, he’ll pulling you down, what are you supposed to do?”