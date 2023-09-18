Robert Saleh: Jets aren't going to panic after one loss

The Jets’ season isn’t over, even though it feels that way after they were completely overmatched Sunday on both sides of the football against the Cowboys.

There are 15 games left, still plenty of time for the 1-1 Jets to fix their defensive issues that were on display in Dallas and offensive line struggles that everyone saw coming.

Robert Saleh said it’s no time for overreaction, but definitely time for action.

“Just like last week wasn’t the Super Bowl this week’s not the apocalypse either,” Saleh said on a Monday afternoon Zoom call. “I know it tends to feel that way, especially in this market. But it is what it is. We lost a game. That’s a hell of a football team. You got to be able to face the music and try to figure out what went wrong and tell the truth about it.”

The Jets were dominated, 30-10. Saleh said not to just look at the boxscore and cast dispersions or make assumptions.

This defeat wasn’t about Zach Wilson throwing three interceptions – all of them in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided. The truth is the Jets could not match the Cowboys’ size, strength, speed or gameplan on offense or defense.

The Cowboys had five drives of at least 12 plays. The Jets had seven series of three players or less. With under two minutes left in the half, Dallas already had run 45 plays; the Jets 14.

Saleh is putting most of the onus on the defense for not getting off the field.

Things might have been different for the Jets if Aaron Rodgers hadn’t torn his Achilles tendon in Week 1, ending his season. But Saleh basically said a great quarterback may not have overcome that defensive performance.

“If we play like that on defense, I don’t care who the quarterback is, it’s not going to be good enough,” Saleh said.

Rodgers probably would have been able to handle the pass rush better than Wilson and been more effective converting third downs. The Jets were 1-of-10.

This game was an indictment on everyone. It wasn’t a good game for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The offensive line was bad in pass protection and in run blocking. There were breakdowns and missed assignments galore. The Jets three running backs, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook and Michael Carter, combined for 24 yards on 10 carries and a fumble.

Saleh acknowledged that there was blame everywhere for this game - coaches included. He brought up the play calling on offense as well as defense. It’s up to Saleh and his staff now to make the necessary adjustments before things slip away.

“We weren’t efficient enough on short yardage situations,” Saleh said. “Whether it’s from a creativity standpoint, whether it’s an execution standpoint, it’s all of us, we’re all in the same bucket. Then you go back to the defense. Our job as a defense is to get the ball back for the offense.”

The Jets watched film of this debacle on Monday and went over what went wrong and what they could do differently.

They’re on to New England now. Bill Belichick’s team will visit MetLife on Sunday and try to hand the Jets their 15th consecutive loss in this one-sided rivalry.

“It’s Week 3 going on Week 15,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “We just got to stay the course. It’s one loss, it’s the third game of the season, we got a division game coming up so we can lock back in on what’s really important.”

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, always a positive voice, said the message is simple: believe.

“We have everything in the world ahead of us,” Thomas said. “There’s no reason to get down, there’s no reason to question things. Believe in the process, believe in what we’re building here. We have a great team. We have everything we need in the building and there’s no doubt about that. We just have to get back on track this week against the Patriots at home.”

Saleh agreed.

“You have to turn the page and go onto the next game,” he said. “We got 15 of these left. Yesterday obviously sucked. Then again, it’s not the end of the world either.”