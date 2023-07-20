Jets' Breece Hall 'trending well' in recovery from torn ACL

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Breece Hall was running on a side field, showing some of the burst that made him tough to bring down last year.

"He looks really good. Someone gave me a little whisper that he hit 23 (mph) on his GPS,” Robert Saleh said. “He looks strong. He’s in really good shape. We’re going to do good by him and make sure that we slow-play it.”

Hall began training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in October. Before he’s cleared, he still has some tests to pass, including cutting and changing direction. Saleh said Hall is “trending well.”

The Jets will play it safe with Hall. Michael Carter, Bam Knight and rookie Izzy Abanikanda are the Jets’ backs right now, but there remains the possibility that they will add former Vikings star Dalvin Cook.

Saleh didn’t close the door on Cook, but he said there is “some contractual stuff” that he will leave to general manager Joe Douglas.

“With Dalvin, you never want to say no to a great player,” Saleh said. “I’ll leave Joe to that one. There’s a lot of contractual stuff that goes with it. But he is a good one.”

Denzel deal done

The Jets finalized their trade of receiver Denzel Mims, sending him and a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to Detroit for a 2025 conditional sixth-rounder.

“I wish him luck,” Saleh said. “I appreciate Denzel. I appreciate what he did. Sometimes a change of scenery is always good. It’s good for everybody.”

The O-Line

Mekhi Becton (knee surgery) went through team drills for the first time since last summer. He played left tackle with the second group. Saleh said Becton would compete at both tackle positions.

Saleh said there would be an open competition at center – between Connor McGovern and rookie Joe Tippmann – and both tackle spots. Duane Brown, Becton, Max Mitchell, Billy Turner and rookie Carter Warren will compete.

Brown wasn’t at practice Thursday for personal reasons. Turner filled in for Brown at left tackle.

Two-minute drill

Receiver Allen Lazard, who left Green Bay and signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets, said the biggest positive of playing for New York is “Aaron Rodgers” and the biggest negative is “taxes.” … Saleh said C.J. Uzomah and Randall Cobb should come off PUP in a few days, but rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot) will be sidelined a couple of weeks ... The Jets signed receiver Alex Erickson, who played for the Commanders, Bengals and Panthers. He’s also returned punts and kickoffs. The Jets also signed former Bears and Titans safety Dane Cruikshank.