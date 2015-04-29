Bud Dupree, Andrus Peat both speak highly of meeting with Jets

Kentucky outside linebacker Bud Dupree likes everything about the New York area, with one notable exception.

"Besides the weather, everything's good," Dupree said Wednesday at an NFL Play60 event a day before the NFL Draft begins.

Stanford tackle Andrus Peat has no complaints about the weather, even though he was raised just outside Phoenix.

"I really enjoyed my visit," said Peat, son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat, who played with the St. Louis and Arizona Cardinals.

Dupree and Peat both have been linked to the Jets in recent weeks, and both say they'd love to wind up there. And don't count out Peat from the Giants' plans, because he visited with general manager Jerry Reese and coach Tom Coughlin on a pre-draft tour.

The Jets have the sixth overall pick, and the Giants are at No. 9.

Dupree, who decided to stay at Kentucky for his senior year, said the Jets' interest in him was more serious than just about any other team besides the Falcons.

"The Jets have a great program," he said. They definitely showed a lot of interest. I think their [3-4 defensive] scheme is a fit for me. It's very similar to my college scheme. I think I'd probably rush the passer a little more with the Jets."

Dupree said he was impressed with the team's facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, but even more impressed with coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan.

"They're not just down-to-business guys," he said. "They're 'I want you to be successful in life' type guys."

The Jets and Giants were among a dozen pre-draft visits Peat took.

"The Jets were telling me they really liked me," he said. "I really enjoyed it there. It would be a great opportunity to play for them. I really liked [Bowles]. He'd be a great guy to play for. He played at the same time as my dad, so he remembers him. It's pretty cool."