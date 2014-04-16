Chris Johnson 'not ready to make my decision'

Chris Johnson's visit Tuesday with the Jets went well, but the free-agent running back said he's "not ready to make my decision" just yet.

Johnson, speaking to a few reporters at last night's Knicks-Nets game, said he enjoyed his visit in Florham Park, but added: "I'm just taking it one day at a time, taking my time, and whatever decision I make, it will be the best decision."

The Bills, Dolphins and Falcons are reportedly interested in Johnson as well. The Jets were his first visit.

Though Johnson, 28, had a good visit with the Jets, there are questions at One Jets Drive about whether Johnson is the same guy he once was in Tennessee.

The three-time Pro Bowler rushed for 1,077 yards and six touchdowns on 279 carries last year and also caught 42 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns -- all while playing with a torn meniscus.

Johnson underwent knee surgery in January.

He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his six seasons with the Titans, including 2,006 yards in 2009.