Source: Dalvin Cook to visit Jets this weekend

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets could add another star player and one more weapon for Aaron Rodgers to their already talented roster.

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is flying into the area and will meet with the Jets over the weekend, according to a league source. The Jets and Cook have mutual interest, but the hangup has been agreeing on a salary. That could change this weekend.

Rodgers signed a reworked fully guaranteed two-year, $75 million deal on Wednesday. He took a $35 million pay cut to allow the Jets to spend on more players to help their pursuit of a Super Bowl. Cook could be one of those players and would give the Jets a pretty impressive 1-2 punch in the backfield with Breece Hall.

There is no guarantee that Hall will be back at full strength after tearing his ACL last October. The Jets will take it slowly and play it smart with Hall, who looks like he can be a cornerstone player for the franchise.

Cook, a former Viking, would help shore up that position and give the Jets solid depth in the running back room. Michael Carter has been playing lead back in practice. Bam Knight has taken reps with the first and second team. Rookie Izzy Abanikanda has had some good moments in his first NFL camp.

The 27-year-old Cook has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of the past four seasons for the Vikings and totaled 43 of his 47 career rushing touchdowns. He’s also caught 221 passes for 1.794 yards and five scores.

Minnesota released Cook last month. He reportedly has received interest from the other three AFC East teams as well – the Patriots, Bills and Dolphins.