Garrett Wilson suffers ankle injury in practice, but Jets say he's OK

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets hope that they dodged something serious after receiver Garrett Wilson limped off early in practice and headed to the locker room.

Robert Saleh said Wilson was getting his ankle checked and didn’t seem worried.

“All indications are that he’ll be OK,” Saleh said following Thursday’s practice. “The doctors are looking at him. It’s not something I think we’re concerned about.”

Wilson was hurt on the first pass play of the team period. He leaped to try to catch an Aaron Rodgers’ pass that was slapped away by D.J. Reed. Wilson hobbled on his way back to the huddle. He was checked by trainers and then made his way into the Jets’ facility.

The second-year receiver has been electrifying in training camp. Wilson, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, has made some spectacular catches and seems to have developed quick chemistry with Rodgers. He could take a big step forward with the four-time MVP throwing him the football.

When Wilson exited, it left the Jets without their top three receivers. Allen Lazard remains out with muscle tightness in his left leg and Corey Davis wasn’t at practice because of a viral illness, Saleh said.

That left Mecole Hardman, Jason Brownless, Malik Taylor, and Irv Charles as the Jets’ receivers. Brownlee, an undrafted free agent, has impressed in camp and had a good day. He caught touchdown passes from Rodgers and Zach Wilson.

“He’s doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He’s showing the ability to win on some of those go balls, big boy routes if you will, but he’s still got a long way to go with regards to developing his intermediate game and all that.”

Becton still slowed

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who didn’t practice Wednesday due to knee soreness, took part in individual drills on Thursday. He was held out of the team portions of practice.

Uzomah returns

Tight end C.J. Uzomah was cleared from the PUP list and practiced for the first time with the Jets since OTAs. Uzomah caught a pass from Rodgers during team periods.