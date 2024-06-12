FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – D.J. Reed has envisioned winning a Super Bowl with the Jets. He may have to do it this year, because time could be running out.

Reed is only 27, but he’s in the last year of his contract. He said the Jets and his agent haven’t had any talks about an extension.

“It’s just been chill vibes,” Reed said following the end of the Jets’ two-day minicamp. “I signed a three-year deal. I expect to play three years here and go into free agency. But I do love New York. I love playing here. Love the coaches, love the organization, Woody [Johnson] took care of me last time. I love my teammates. We’ll see.”

Reed is a key member of the Jets’ defense that was ranked third overall last year. He’s also part of a cornerback group – along with Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II - that is arguably the best in the league.

Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich know Reed’s value to their system. He often guards the opponent’s No. 1 receiver. In two seasons with the Jets, Reed has 156 tackles, 21 passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Extending Reed, who signed a three-year, $22 million deal in 2022, makes sense. The Jets also have to be smart with their spending. Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Carter, Jermaine Johnson and Tyler Conklin are among the Jets eligible for extensions this year or next.

One Jet, Haason Reddick, hasn’t participated in any of the offseason workouts or mandatory minicamp because of a contract dispute. Reed hasn’t skipping anything. He’s been with the Jets for almost all of their OTAs.

“Every situation is different,” Reed said. “For me personally, financially I’m doing well, my family is doing well and I love football. I chose to be here. That’s my decision. Everybody has different decisions, different ways they want to move about.”

Reed would like to remain a Jet beyond this season, but it’s not keeping him up at night.

“Quite honestly, the ball is in the Jets’ court,” he said. “I love being here, but I’m not really stressing about it. I’m here. I’m going to be here in training camp. I signed a three-year deal here, so I expect to play my three years out and just go from there.”

Reed’s dream is to help put a second Super Bowl in the Jets’ trophy case. That’s what drives him.

“I’m very hungry,” Reed said. “I really want to help us win a championship here. I don’t just say that to just say that. That’s really my goal, why I work out every day, why I train every day, why I make all these sacrifices away from my family. I really want to hold that Lombardi up for the Jets. That’s something that I visualize and dream about. Winning in New York is different. … That would mean everything just to win here.”

Reed believes the Jets are good enough to win the AFC East and make a deep playoff run. A healthy Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an Achilles tendon tear in Week 1 last year, is a big reason.

“AR out there, I’m not going to lie, it’s different,” Reed said. “What he does, it can’t be duplicated. He literally makes everybody around him better. It’s something that I really have never seen before.”

The Jets have made improvements throughout the roster and are confident they can contend this season. Saleh said how they handle this six-week break before training camp will be crucial. He stressed to his players the importance of taking care of their bodies and coming back mentally and physically ready to achieve their goals.

“It’s a great opportunity to create separation on the competition with the way they approach the offseason,” Saleh said. “You can go to the beach and party and drink, or you can hit the gym and hydrate.

“There’s different ways everybody approaches these next 40 days. You can gain ground on your competition, you can separate from your competition or you can lose your entire ’24 season with the way you approach these next 40. The message is to be deliberate and to attack this thing and put yourself in position to be great in ’24.”