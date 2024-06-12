FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Robert Saleh continued to downplay Aaron Rodgers' unexcused absence from the Jets’ mandatory minicamp.

Rodgers chose to be away from the team for the last workouts before training camp next month to attend an event. Saleh said Tuesday that Rodgers informed him about it, and that the 40-year-old quarterback knew his absence would be considered unexcused and that he’s subject to be fined.

“Aaron and I are on the exact same page,” Saleh before Wednesay’s final minicamp practice. “There’s no issue between Aaron or his teammates for that matter. We addressed it yesterday. It’s more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside. That’s about it.”

Rodgers and edge rusher Haason Reddick did not attend the two-day minicamp.

Reddick, acquired from the Eagles in March, has been a no-show for everything this spring because of a contract dispute. Rodgers, who is returning from a torn left Achilles tendon, had taken part in everything before this week. Saleh said the event Rodgers chose to attend is “very important to him.”

Still, it’s a bad optic that Rodgers is not present after he was adamant at the end of last season that things that have "nothing to do with winning has to get out of the building.” In his brief Jets tenure, Rodgers has made more headlines for things he’s done and said away from the field than on it.

“Selfishly, I want all our guys here all the time, but when you get to these mandatory things, you make the best decision for yourself,” Saleh said. “Obviously, selfishly I want all of them here all the time, but he made a decision and that's what he went with.”