Jets left tackle Duane Brown feels like he's playing with both arms again, and is ready to protect Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Duane Brown felt something very different Thursday when he blocked someone for the first time in eight months: no pain.

The Jets left tackle had shoulder surgery in January to repair torn rotator cuffs. Brown said he basically played last season with one arm. After practice Thursday, Brown was happy to report he felt like he was playing with both arms again.

“Today was the first time I got to strike somebody that weighed 300 pounds and see what it felt like and I was encouraged,” Brown said. “I feel good.”

He only took part in individual drills, but Brown said it was a “great first step” for him. He will continue to ramp up his activity and is expected to start Week 1 against the Bills.

Brown initially suffered the injury in training camp last year. He missed the first four games, but played in the next 12. He sat out the last game and then had surgery.

The Jets believe the 37-year-old Brown still has plenty left in the tank and is the best person to protect Aaron Rodgers’ blindside.

They saw how the five-time Pro Bowl tackle handled himself last year at far less than 100 percent and the work he’s put in to come back from a major surgery. The Jets trust that Brown, in his 16th NFL season, will be more than effective and an anchor on the offensive line.

“Shoot, people won’t even get out of bed for the stuff he went through and he was playing football games, NFL football games,” Robert Saleh said. “The guy had torn rotator cuffs and he still went out there and didn’t have to and played damn near the whole season basically with one arm, and played pretty darn well.

“He’s been in this league forever. You know why? People got to see why, because the way he prepares, the way he loves the game, the way he fights through pain. He’s not affected by injury because he's going to continue to find ways to get on the field. He’s an absolute pleasure. He’s a stud.”

It was a rough stretch for Brown, even following the surgery. He said he had difficulty sleeping, but he had to trust and believe that he eventually would turn the corner.

“I knew once I started to feel the changes, I trusted I could get back to where I wanted to be,” Brown said.

He wasn’t sure when that would be though.

Brown said he’s surprised that he’s already playing again, declaring himself way ahead of schedule.

“Honestly, it should have been longer, based off of when I got it and everything they had to do,” Brown said. “I’m kind of beating the odds of getting back quicker than expected.”

Brown’s return is a positive development for the Jets’ offensive line, which many consider their biggest weakness. Another one this week was Mekhi Becton being promoted to first-team right tackle.

The projected starting line of Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Laken Tomlinson and Brown have yet to practice together. They could next week, at the earliest. Brown isn’t concerned about them gelling.

“If we’re healthy, we’ll be fine,” Brown said. “As long as we have our health, we’ll be good to go. We have a lot of talent. We have guys that are hungry. We’ll gel pretty quick.”

Brown said there was never a doubt that he would play this season, even before the Jets got Rodgers. That just gave him more incentive to come back better. He believes the Jets can do something special. Brown is confident he can help them get there.

“I have a certain level of play that I’m accustomed to playing at,” Brown said. “Being out there basically with one arm was kind of hard to get that accomplished like you want.

“We have a tough schedule this year, we have some guys that are really dominant on the edge that we’re going to have to defend. I want to be the best version of myself as possible. To give myself a chance to be great, to give us a chance to win like we want to, I need that version of myself.”