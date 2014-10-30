FireJohnIdzik.com website puts the heat on Jets GM

John Idzik better not Google his name any time soon.

There's now a fan website dedicated to ousting the Jets general manager: "FireJohnIdzik.com."

The home page features scrolling images of some of Idzik's questionable signings such as cornerback Dimitri Patterson and running back Mike Goodson, and underwhelming draft picks such as quarterback Geno Smith.

The site implores fans to show owner Woody Johnson that enough is enough: "We paid our PSL's. We put up with the massive rip-off that is MetLife Stadium and the absurd price of tickets & concessions. But we will no longer put up with John Idzik running the show."

The Jets GM was highly criticized on Monday for his long-winded midseason news conference that included a 19-minute opening monologue. It provided little clarity on their quarterback situation, Rex Ryan's future and how the organization plans to resurrect the franchise.