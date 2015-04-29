Five offensive linemen with first-round ability in the NFL Draft

Brandon Scherff

Iowa, 6-5, 319

A great blocker who's also very bright. A left tackle in college, but he's projected to be moved inside in the NFL. When it comes to offensive linemen in this year's draft class, the best of the bunch.

Andrus Peat

Stanford, 6-7, 313

Peat certainly has the size and the NFL pedigree. His father, Todd, was a six-year offensive lineman for the Raiders and Cardinals. Big, strong and an effective run-blocker. The arrow is pointing up.

Ereck Flowers

Miami, 6-6, 329

Big and long, but he does have some pass-protection issues. But NFL teams love his athleticism. Also played both tackle positions in college.

La'El Collins

LSU, 6-4, 305

Collins was expected to be a first-round pick due to his run-blocking prowess, but that was before news broke yesterday that Baton Rouge police would reportedly like to speak to him about last week's shooting death of a pregnant woman, whom police believe was Collins' former girlfriend. The LSU standout reportedly isn't a suspect, but police believe he can assist them with the investigation.

D.J. Humphries

Florida, 6-5, 307

Has quick feet and is extremely athletic, despite his frame. Humphries is expected to make a seamless transition to the NFL. His father, D.J., played in the Arena Football League.