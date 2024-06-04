FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – One of the Jets’ biggest offseason acquisitions has not taken part in their offseason activities at all.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick has not been at the Jets’ facility this spring, Robert Saleh said. The Jets' head coach doesn’t know why Reddick, who was acquired from the Eagles, has been a no-show. Saleh said he has not had any communication with Reddick

Reddick’s absence could be related to his contract. He has one year and $14.25 million left on his deal. Reddick was seeking a contract extension from the Eagles before they ended up trading him. It was expected that the Jets would work to hammer out a new deal with Reddick.

Saleh wouldn’t address questions about Reddick’s contract, saying that’s for general manager Joe Douglas to answer.

“As a coach, selfishly, you want everybody here all the time,” Saleh said. “It is voluntary. I’m thankful for the guys here putting in their work and those are the guys who I’m going to focus on."

Saleh said he knows Reddick is training and getting ready for the season. The Jets will hold a mandatory minicamp next week. Saleh said “I do,” when asked if he expects Reddick to attend. If he doesn’t, he’s subject to be fined by the team.

The Jets sent the Eagles a 2026 conditional third-round pick for Reddick, who has been one of the most productive pass rushers the past four years. His 50.5 sacks since 2020 are the fourth most in the NFL.

“Haason’s a pro,” Saleh said. “He’s been in this league a while. He’s produced at a very high level for a long time. He’s got his routine. If it makes people feel better, we know where he’s at, we know what he’s doing, we know he’s working his tail off to get where he needs to get to to have a productive ’24 season.”

Injury updates

Breece Hall is dealing with “some lower-half stuff,” according to Saleh and has been working on a side field.

Aaron Rodgers participated fully in practice. There was video from practice last week and it appeared Rodgers was getting some treatment around his feet. It was unrelated to his Achilles tendon, which he tore last year. Saleh said Rodgers had a blister. He went through all of practice that day too.

Preseason set

The Jets’ three preseason games are Aug. 10 against Washington, Aug. 17 at Carolina and Aug. 24 versus the Giants. The Jets will hold joint practices with each team before they play.