FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Tyler Conklin took note of all the buzz about the Jets possibly drafting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and the analysts who opined that they needed one.

“It’s not something you want to hear,” Conklin said after Tuesday’s OTA practice. “It’s obviously motivation to go out there and make people change that thought process.”

It turned out to be rumor and smoke screens. The Jets had the chance to take Bowers with the No. 10 pick. They traded down one spot and drafted left tackle Olu Fashanu. But if it motivates Conklin to have a big season, it could be a good thing for the Jets and the veteran tight end.

Conklin, 28, is in the final year of his contract. It’s possible the Jets will extend Conklin, who has been one of their most productive offensive players in his two seasons with them.

“I have nothing to do with who they draft, who they want to draft, how the draft plays out,” Conklin said. “All I can control is how I work in the offseason, how I come into OTAs, how I come into camp, what I go do in a contract year in my seventh season and try to take a big step.”

Since leaving the Vikings and signing with the Jets in 2022, Conklin has caught 119 passes for 1,173 yards. Garrett Wilson is the only Jet with more catches and receiving yards. Conklin ranks seventh in grabs and tenth in yards among tight ends in that time, and he’s played with very little quarterback stability.

The Jets hope that changes with Aaron Rodgers back healthy. Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1. Rodgers is expected to elevate many players’ games on offense. Conklin is focused on working on himself and improving his skills and seeing what he and Rodgers can do together.

“I do think, just speaking for myself, that I really can take another step and a big step in my career,” Conklin said. “Having Aaron obviously is going to be helpful. That’s the fun part about the offseason. It’s my favorite part of the year besides actually playing the games.

“You go and be able to craft and become the best me possible when nobody’s looking. I’m excited to do that after we go through OTAs and get that little break and come back and show you guys what’s been crafted.”

Some of the things the 6-3, 254-pound Conklin has worked on and will continue is improving his speed, route running and turning a short gain into a big one.

“My biggest thing going into the offseason is yards after the catch,” Conklin said.

Conklin is also motivated to get in the end zone. He matched his career high of 61 catches and established a new one with 621 yards, but he didn’t score a touchdown.

Robert Saleh has been impressed with Conklin’s overall game, including his ability to make contested catches.

“He’s unbelievable at tight-window throws and a very reliable receiver for the quarterback,” Saleh said. “He also blocks his tail off in in-line as the tight end and is a tremendous leader for that tight end group.”

Conklin is the elder statesman in a room that features Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah and Zack Kuntz. Ruckert, a Lindenhurst product, made some nice catches on Tuesday and is in line to play more this season.

“That’s my guy,” Conklin said. “He’s always been a good football player but I do think there’s just a jump with your confidence and how comfortable you get in the offense being in the offense for a second year.

“He has great hands. He runs good routes. The cool part about the whole tight end room and Ruck’s a good example of it [is] just tight ends that can do everything: play in the run game, play in pass pro, go out there and win one-on-ones in the pass game. So I’m expecting him to take a big jump this year and I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for him.”