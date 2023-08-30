'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: 'The Sopranos' homage delivers, but not much else

Move over, Aaron Rodgers, there’s a new boss in town. As Coach Robert Saleh, head of the Jets’ family, was shown driving to MetLife Stadium, “Hard Knocks” producers wisely displayed the footage with the iconic intro song of “The Sopranos.” It was the best 60 seconds of the entire season. But for a second straight week, it was a lackluster episode.

I still can’t believe Hard Knocks gave us a Soprano’s tribute tonight with Robert Saleh. So awesome. Bravo, @NFLFilms…



James Gandolfini was a die hard #Jets fan. He would have been proud. RIP. pic.twitter.com/dEl03JNJyC — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) August 30, 2023

Here's the Episode 4 recap:

“I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHO YOU ARE, BRO!” Aaron Rodgers showed he still has an edge, taking offense to Giants linebacker Jihad Ward touching him five seconds after the play during Saturday's preseason finale. He was so happy with his comeback that he repeated it on the sideline. You think he’s having fun or what? Earlier in the episode, one young spectator at training camp told Rodgers, “Don’t retire anytime soon,” to which the quarterback replied, “Why would I want to? I have too many fans here.”

"Don't poke the bear."@AaronRodgers got the last laugh after some trash talk 😏#HardKnocks now streaming on @StreamOnMaxpic.twitter.com/57gEQTfhpr — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 30, 2023

“I WILL NOT BE THE WEAKEST LINK.” Hearing members of the Jets’ defensive line repeat this phrase over and over made me want to watch reruns of the game show. The saying was part of a motivational tool by Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who gave each member of the group one link of a chain. Then each player stood up and recited the line.

UNDRAFTED TO UNBREAKABLE BOND. Undrafted rookie receivers Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson, who both made the cut for the Jets’ 53-man roster, were featured as buddies. They met at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl earlier this year, and once they learned they were both going to join the Jets, formed an instant friendship. And yes, like most reality sports TV shows, a ping pong table was shown to illustrate how competitive their friendship is.

THAT’S A RAP, KAPP. Rookie receiver Jerome Kapp, who stole the rookie talent show with his Eminem impersonation, was cut the day after the Jets-Giants game. Hey, at least Eminem gave him a shout-out on the site formerly known as Twitter.

GET SMART? Tanzel Smart, heavily featured in last week’s episode, got the coveted “Hard Knocks” spot of “Player Who Has His Teammates Over For Dinner.” He made crawfish etouffee for his fellow defensive linemen along with his wife and young daughter. (He also, finally, got his charcuterie board.) It was the human side that “Hard Knocks” always shows, but we didn’t see the business side of it, not yet at least: Smart didn’t make the Jets’ 53-man roster on Tuesday. That decision likely will be featured in next week’s finale, but showing the conversations between player and coach that go with the cuts — a calling card of the show for 20 years — isn’t part of the equation for this season. The Jets didn’t want it, but it’s something the show is sorely missing.