Jeff Fisher: St. Louis Rams interested in Mark Sanchez

Mark Sanchez may not have to wait long to find a new team.

St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher confirmed his organization has considered adding the ex-Jets quarterback.

"I'd say that there is interest. I can't say how much. But there certainly would be interest,'' Fisher told USA TODAY Sports Sunday at the NFL's owners meetings. "I don't have a backup with experience on the roster right now.''

The obvious connection here is Rams offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Schotty was Sanchez's OC during the Jets' back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2009 and 2010, but was fired after the 2011 season.

"Brian had a good relationship with Mark,'' Fisher said. "He's just learning. He's been to the AFC Championship game a couple of times, so he's been there.''

The Jets on Friday parted ways with Sanchez -- their fifth overall pick in 2009. The 27-year-old, who currently is rehabbing from shoulder surgery, was due a $2 million roster bonus on Tuesday. Within minutes of his official release, the Jets announced they had signed former Eagles QB Michael Vick.

Many assumed Sanchez would get released and that he would have to accept a backup job. But the Jets did him no favors by waiting weeks to cut him -- virtually ensuring almost all of the QB openings would be filled.

The Rams, of course, are set at starting quarterback. Sam Bradford, 26, underwent ACL surgery last October, but his backup -- Austin Davis -- went undrafted in 2012 and has yet to play in a game.

Sanchez was 33-29 in his four seasons as the Jets starter. He passed for 12,092 yards (1,028-for-1,867), 68 touchdowns and 69 interceptions, and helped lead the Jets to four road playoff victories.