Aaron Rodgers mentioned the possibility of being released by the Jets the day after the season ends for the second straight week, and he joked that it could be done by one of Woody Johnson’s sons.

This was in reaction to a story in The Athletic last week that detailed the dysfunctional in the Jets’ organization under Johnson’s ownership, citing anonymous sources, and described his two teenage sons as being involved in football decisions.

“Being released would be a first, being released by a teenager that would also be a first," Rodgers said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday. “I'm open to everything and I find the comedy in all of it.

“If that happens, Hey, you know what? It's a great story. If that happens, it’s a great story.”

Rodgers has been very vocal about the Jets having too many media leaks and that it needs to change for them to become a successful franchise. The Jets are 4-11 and have missed the postseason for 14 consecutive years.

“Not good for the culture,” Rodgers said.

He was asked specifically about this most recent article, which led with Johnson nixing a trade with the Broncos for receiver Jerry Jeudy because of rating on the Madden video game. A league source said the trade talks stalled when the Jets wanted Denver to take back Allen Lazard in the deal.

Rodgers simply said “yes” after being asked if all the things that are written and said about the Jets make him shake his head. He said the Jets need “to fix” some of the content that is coming out.

“The standard needs to be that you're not creating questions for other people all the time, you’re not leaking these things.” Rodgers said. “What's best for the Jets is not having these type of leaks all the time. When that gets figured out, then it'll be a little easier to win.

“That doesn't have a direct impact on the players on the field, right? But it has an impact on the culture of the chemistry and the overall energy of the building. And that's what needs to get better.”

The Jets have two more games remaining in the season that opened with Super Bowl dreams. Two games are all that Rodgers could have left in his Jets’ career.

Johnson already fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. Whoever is hired as replacements could have a say in whether Rodgers is back. It’s conceivable that Johnson has already made that decision. Rodgers has alluded to that possibility twice in the past week.

“I haven't decided whether or not I want to play moving forward,” Rodgers said. “They haven't decided or maybe they have and haven't told me what their plans are moving forward.

“I think there's a world where they just say, ‘Hey, thank you. We're going to go in another direction,’ on Jan. 6th. That's a possibility, I think there's also a possibility we're going to wait and see who the new staff is.”

Rodgers reiterated that he would be willing to take a pay cut next season and mentor a young quarterback if he was asked by the Jets.

The 41-year-old Rodgers has played better of late, although he had a key turnover in Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Rams that led to the go-ahead score.

Afterward Rodgers said the Jets’ need to be professional and their practice habits and effort these last two weeks will show “who’s on board moving forward and who is ready to get out.”

Veteran safety Chuck Clark said "there's definitely some truth to" Rodgers' statement. Linebacker Jamien Sherwood said he hasn’t seen that yet, but he hopes everyone will still play for each other.

“Obviously, [we’re] not in the playoffs, obviously the season didn’t go the way we wanted,” Sherwood said. “But these final weeks you'll just find out what type of man you have next to you.”