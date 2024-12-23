Garrett Wilson should be more involved in the offense this week in Buffalo.

Jets Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich understood Wilson’s frustration with his lack of involvement in Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Rams and said the dynamic playmaker needs more touches.

“We’ve got to find ways to get Garrett the ball more often,” Ulbrich said on a Monday Zoom call. “He’s one of the best players on our team if not one of the best players in this league, especially at his position.”

Wilson was targeted seven times with four coming on the Jets’ final drive. He caught six passes for 54 yards and had no idea why he wasn’t more involved.

“I don’t know to be honest, man,” Wilson said “I got to go out and put my best foot forward and hope that things fall my way. I’d love to be involved, love to make an impact on the game. If people see it differently, it’s out of my control.”

Aaron Rodgers said the Rams’ coverage led to Wilson’s lack of targets. Davante Adams, Rodgers’ long-time teammate with the Packers, was targeted 13 times, though.

Adams has been targeted 15 more times than Wilson over the last four games. Still, Wilson is closing in on 100 catches his third-straight 1,000-yard season.

“Just got to keep manufacturing looks and touches and targets for him – you have to,” Ulbrich said. “Putting him first in progression as often as we can and ultimately try and find ways to get him open and get the ball. But you guys are all right. He absolutely is a guy we need to find ways to get the ball more often to.”

Fashanu injured

Left tackle Olu Fashanu had tests done on his foot Monday. It’s possible Fashanu’s rookie season is over. He left the field on a cart Sunday and the locker room on crutches. Ulbrich believes Fashanu will be “the left tackle for the New York Jets for a long, long time.”

Another new kicker?

The Jets could try out kickers this week. Ulbrich said it’s being discussed after Anders Carlson missed a field goal and extra point on Sunday. The Jets have used four kickers already: Greg Zuerlein, Riley Patterson, Spencer Shrader and Carlson. Zuerlein and Carlson have combined to miss eight field goals and three extra points.

Mistake-filled game

After rewatching the game, Ulbrich admitted there were “time management things I wish I had back.” He also acknowledged that a player missed an assignment and didn’t block the linebacker when Breece Hall was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 at the Jets’ 33. Ulbrich said, “There was a lot of really powerful learning for me and for this team in this game."