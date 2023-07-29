Jets' offensive line has its work cut out for it



The Jets’ offensive line was their biggest question mark heading into training camp. That hasn’t changed. If anything, it may be even more of a concern.

There are still six weeks before the Jets host Buffalo on Monday Night Football in their season opener on Sept. 11. There’s time to sort things out and find the five guys who can keep defensive linemen off of Aaron Rodgers and open holes for perhaps Dalvin Cook, if the Jets can secure a deal with the Pro Bowl running back after meeting with him this weekend.

The offensive line could hold the keys to the Jets’ season. The defensive line has gotten the better of the O-line in most practices, which isn't all that surprising considering the Jets’ defensive front was among the NFL’s best last season. There have been days where the D-line has dominated, and it’s drawn some frustration from Rodgers.

He got upset early in team drills in practice last week and said something to the offensive line. Afterward Rodgers mentioned that the offense took “a step back a little bit” and that “up front we didn’t control the line of scrimmage.”

Message sent.

Rodgers can mitigate some of the Jets’ holes with his ability to get the ball out quickly, and escape the pocket. But there will be times when the line needs to hold off the pass rush while a play develops.

The Jets seem set on the interior with Laken Tomlinson at left guard, Connor McGovern at center and Alijah Vera-Tucker the right guard. The two tackle positions remain unsettled.

Duane Brown — the likely starting left tackle — is on the PUP list, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. The Jets seem confident he will be ready for Week 1.

Mekhi Becton’s twice surgically repaired right knee sidelined him for parts or all of the last three practices. He had been playing left tackle with the second group, but it was believed that if he was fully healthy, he would start on the right side. Healthy is the operative word.

That’s left Max Mitchell, who impressed last year, and veteran Billy Turner to be the tackles when Rodgers is running the offense. The two have played on both sides. The Jets also have used rookie Carter Warren and Yodny Cajuste at tackle with the second and third teams.

“I feel pretty good about the guys in the interior,” Rodgers said. “There is obviously some competition for the tackles. Duane’s not out there, which is going to make a difference for us. I don’t know if we have a timetable on when we will need everybody, but it would be nice to get everybody back at some point.”

It’s unlikely the Jets’ starters will play much in the preseason. Robert Saleh probably will use the August joint practices with the Panthers and Buccaneers as tune-ups for the starters and competition for the offensive linemen.

“I don’t want to put timelines on it,” Saleh said. “Those intersquad scrimmages with Carolina and Tampa I think are going to be a big measuring stick and it’s going to allow us more clarity, so we got a lot of time left.”

Saleh said the Jets are “excited about” the tackles competing for the starting jobs. He also said it’s a three-man battle for the center position: McGovern, Wes Schweitzer and Joe Tippmann. Eventually Tippmann could supplant McGovern, but he’s still learning the playbook and NFL game.

“[There’s] a lot of really good competition among the offensive line,” Saleh said. “I think through that competition, guys are going to get a lot better.”

The O-line is a question mark. The Jets can’t let it become a concern.