Jets activate Stevan Ridley; Calvin Pryor, Bilal Powell and Devin Smith ruled out for Raiders game

There were injured parts all around the Jets' locker room.

They will be without four players and could be without another important piece in Sunday's game in Oakland.

Starting strong safety Calvin Pryor, running back Bilal Powell and receiver Devin Smith were listed as out with ankle injuries Friday. Chris Owusu was out at first, then waived/injured. The receiver suffered at least his fifth concussion during last Sunday's loss to the Patriots and also has a shoulder problem. Running back Stevan Ridley was activated off the physically unable to perform list to replace him.

Nick Mangold has missed only three games in his 10-year career, but the center was listed as doubtful after injuring his neck against the Patriots. He said it was "fair" to say it still feels sore, but he refused to equate "doubtful" with "out."

"I believe that's 75 percent, 25 percent," Mangold said. "Good numbers. We'll see what happens on Sunday."

If he can't go, Wesley Johnson or Dakota Dozier will fill in. The Jets promoted Johnson from the practice squad on Wednesday, and Todd Bowles said he's "a more natural center." Johnson started there for Vanderbilt in 2011. Dozier played three snaps there after Mangold got hurt.

"We come off the [practice] field and check with Nick every play, see how we're doing," Johnson said. "He's always got little tips for us, advice, stuff like that. I know he's planning on playing, but as a backup, you always have to be ready."

Right guard Willie Colon (knee), receiver Eric Decker (knee) and nickel back Buster Skrine (finger, shoulder) are listed as questionable, but they practiced on a limited basis.Decker has had knee trouble dating to Week 2. He said he's "trying to battle against soreness and swelling, and just trying to be smart as the week progresses so I give myself the best chance to play every Sunday."

Jeremy Kerley and Kenbrell Thompkins are expected to replace Owusu and Smith.

Pryor, meanwhile, was replaced by Dion Bailey against the Patriots after hurting his left ankle. Pryor said it's "more of a high" sprain.

"I feel pretty good right now, feeling better than I was," Pryor said. "I'm just going to stay here and do rehab and try to get ready to go next week."