Jets agree to terms with CBs Ellis Lankster and Darrin Walls

The Jets announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with Ellis Lankster and Darrin Walls.

The pair of cornerbacks were set to become free agents on Tuesday -- Ellis an unrestricted free agent, while Walls would have been restricted. But both avoided free agency by agreeing to return to the Jets.

Lankster, a seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2009, has been key on special teams. He had 20 kick-coverage tackles last season, second behind Nick Bellore (27), according to the team's web site.

Walls made three starts in 2013 and replaced the struggling Dee Milliner on three occassions. The former Notre Dame product and undrafted free agent had 24 defensive tackles and five passes defensed last season -- both career highs.

Earlier in the evening, the Jets announced they acquired ex-Chargers cornerback Johnny Patrick off waivers.