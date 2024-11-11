Jets embarrassed on both sides of ball in blowout loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The good feelings the Jets had after a comeback win last week disappeared in the desert Sunday afternoon. So did their dreams of getting back in the playoff race.

The Jets were embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals, 31-6, at State Farm Stadium.

Their defense couldn’t stop Kyler Murray and their offense never clicked, leading to the Jets’ sixth loss in their last seven games — and their most lopsided of the season. The Jets are 3-7 overall.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense had a really rough afternoon. They didn’t get in the end zone at all. On Rodgers’ last pass attempt, his throw near the goal line was intended for rookie Malachi Corley. Rodgers was not happy with where Corley was on the route and showed some emotion.

Rodgers completed 22 of 35 passes for 151 yards and took some hard hits. His longest completion was for 15 yards. He was sacked three times.

The Jets gave up 406 yards of offense and let the Cardinals (6-4) score on their first five possessions. Arizona’s first punt came in the fourth quarter.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich talked all week about the challenge of stopping James Conner and the Cardinals’ run game. He said the defensive coaches did a tackling presentation on how to bring down Conner. It didn’t work. Nothing did.

The Jets struggled tackling anyone who had the football. They had no answer for Arizona’s run game andd seemingly didn’t spend enough time planning for the Cardinals’ passing attack. Murray carved them up.

Murray was 22-for-24 for 266 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns.

Conner scored a rushing touchdown but only ran for 33 yards. He caught five passes for 80 yards. Rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had five grabs for 54 yards and a touchdown. Trey McBride had four catches for 71 yards.

It was a quiet day for all the Jets’ playmakers. Breece Hall totaled 83 yards on 14 touches. Garrett Wilson caught five passes for 41 yards. Davante Adams had six catches for only 31 yards.

The Jets were riding high after beating the Texans 10 days ago with a riveting three-touchdown second-half performance. They were spirited in practice and in the locker room, believing this was the turning point of their season.

It was a mirage.

The Jets’ defense struggled to stop Arizona from the beginning of the game and it only got worse.

The Cardinals scored on all four of their first-half possessions — three touchdowns and a field goal — and led 24-6 at halftime. Arizona racked up 239 yards of offense and 18 first downs in the opening half. Murray was 17-for-19 for 199 yards, a passing touchdown and rushing score.

The Jets’ offense had some decent moments but they couldn’t sustain them early. They only had 85 yards of offense. Rodgers threw for 40 yards and Adams didn’t have a catch.

The first half ended with Chad Ryland’s 37-yard field goal with no time remaining to make it a three-score game.

The second half opened with the Jets driving to the Cardinals’ 3. Rodgers’ passes on second and third down went incomplete. He was sacked on fourth down and fumbled. Kyzir White recovered at the Arizona 12.

The Cardinals took over, drove the length of the field and scored on Murray’s 12-yard touchdown run to make it a 25-point game.

The Jets’ ensuing series ended with Rodgers being sacked.

A big defensive breakdown on the game’s third play proved to be an omen for what was to come. It led to the Jets being down 7-0 just 2:02 into the first quarter.

Murray dumped a pass off to Conner for a 44-yard gain that was initially called a touchdown. After it was reviewed, Connor was ruled down at the 1. He ran it in two plays later.

The Jets scored on their first series. New kicker Spencer Shrader converted a 25-yard field goal. The Jets had little trouble moving the ball. They had a second down from the 8. Rodgers threw incomplete the next two downs.

Another bad series by the defense made it 14-3 Arizona with 2:54 left in the opening quarter. Murray scored on a 1-yard run after the Jets allowed gains of 17, 13 and 18 yards. A 15-yard pass interference penalty on D.J. Reed in the end zone set up Murray’s 1-yard keeper.

The Jets moved the football again on the offense’s second possession, but their drive stalled on Arizona’s 27. Shrader kicked a 45-yard field goal to bring the Jets within 14-6.

The Cardinals made it three-for-three on their third series, as the Jets dug a 21-6 hole. Murray hit Harrison with a fade pass to the left corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown.

The Jets had a chance to force a three-and-out, but Sauce Gardner couldn’t bring down tight end Trey McBride on a 17-yard play. Gardner has had tackling issues all season. McBride also caught a 13-yard pass on third-and-11 during the drive.

The rout was on.