OFFENSE: F

The Jets could not reach the end zone and did not have an offensive play that gained more than 15 yards in their 31-6 loss in Arizona on Sunday. The inability to score points on a goal-to-go on the first possession of the third quarter was as ugly as it was crippling. It included two incompletions and a fourth-down fumble by Aaron Rodgers on a sack. Turning it over on downs with 4:39 remaining essentially ended the game. Rodgers targeted Davante Adams 13 times and completed just 6 of those for 31 yards.

DEFENSE: Expulsion

The team was unable to make a stop in the first half, allowing points on all four Cardinals’ possessions, yielding a whopping 18 first downs, and missing way too many tackles. Arizona faced only four third downs in the half, converted three, and then converted a fourth down on the one they missed. The second half wasn’t much better as Kyler Murray scored his second rushing TD in the third quarter. Murray completed his last 18 passes and finished an almost perfect 22-for-24 for 266 yards and a score. The Cardinals averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Practice squad elevation Spencer Shrader made his Jets debut with his first two career field goals (25, 45) and demonstrated the “live leg” the team wanted to see from the rookie with deep touchbacks on all his kickoffs. Thomas Morstead put one of his two punts inside the 20.

COACHING: F

Relying on carry-over from last week’s second half was always a doomed game plan. The offensive play-calling is out of whack. Even after falling behind 21-6 in the second quarter, the Jets were oddly reticent to take deep shots and wound up with an unsightly three-and-out for minus-9 net yards. They punted with 4:09 left and never touched the ball again in the half. Then, when they had some clear running downs (like on the goal-to-goes), they were throwing it as if they had MVP Rodgers and not this version. Can someone teach these defensive assistants a tackling drill to pass along to the players?