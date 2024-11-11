1. The defense was overmatched and unprepared

The Jets' 31-6 loss in Arizona on Sunday was a terrible and embarrassing performance by Jeff Ulbrich’s group. They spent so much time talking about the Cardinals’ rushing attack and stopping James Conner that they didn’t spend enough time planning and preparing for Arizona’s passing game. Ulbrich admitted as much, which does not reflect well on him or his staff.

“They probably passed the ball a little bit more than maybe we anticipated,” Ulbrich said.

Kyler Murray threw just two incompletions all game, going 22-for-24. He completed his last 17 passes. This was humiliating on so many levels defensively. The Cardinals still ran the ball well, rushing for 147 yards. They totaled 406 yards off offense — the second-most the Jets allowed this season. The Jets’ tackling, which has been an issue, was a big problem in this game. Cardinals players were bouncing off of defenders or running through and over them. Arizona scored on its first five possessions. Great defenses don’t allow that to happen. The Jets are an overrated defense.

2. The offense was overmatched and unprepared

The Cardinals are not considered a top-level defense, but they shut down the Jets’ alleged vaunted offense that thought they found themselves in their Thursday night win over the Texans. Arizona came into the game ranked 19th in total defense and 24th in passing defense. The Jets made the Cardinals look like they’re top 5.

It’s unfathomable that a team that features Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall can’t get in the end zone. Adams said they faced a lot of looks that the Jets’ didn’t practice for during the week. Their offense coaches didn’t adjust. “Based on what they were running,” Adams said, “it was a little bit of a rolodex on defense and we didn’t have an answer on time, many times.”

Rodgers, who wasn’t sharp, usually makes up for some bad play calls. He couldn’t. It was an ugly game overall by this offense.

3. Stop talking about making a run

There was more talk about a lack of energy by Rodgers and Adams. That’s unacceptable when the Jets are playing must-win games every time they take the field. This was the second time after a big Thursday night win when they were feeling great about themselves that they came out the next game and did not score a touchdown. They’re not serious enough or they’re overconfident and they don’t come out with the required urgency of a team in their position. The Jets can’t keep talking about making a run when they have all these bad habits and traits consistently showing themselves.

Linebacker Quincy Williams said everyone needs to worry about that day, that game and stop looking ahead. “My mindset is focus on the day-to-day, week-to-week,” Williams said. “Not, ‘’We got a lot of season left.’ I ain’t trying to hear none of that I’m worried about the right now.”

There’s reason to worry. The Jets are underachieving and underperforming, and there are so many obvious reasons why.