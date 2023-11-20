Jets' Q&A: Aaron Rodgers to return in late December?

ORCHARD PARK

What’s the latest on Aaron Rodgers’ return?

It could be a very Merry Christmas for Jets fans. Could be.

According to the NFL Network, Rodgers could be back for the Dec. 24 game against the Commanders at MetLife Stadium. He tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1.

For that to happen, Rodgers has to be cleared by his own doctors, the team doctors and the Jets have to be in the playoff race. That’s not looking good after they fell to 4-6 with Sunday’s 32-6 loss at Buffalo.

Additionally, the condition of the offensive line should come into play. The Jets could be starting four backups in their next game.

Rodgers, Fox Sports reported, hopes to be cleared to practice as early as Dec. 2. That day is meaningful for Rodgers — it’s his 40th birthday. But it doesn’t make that much sense for the Jets to open the 21-day window for Rodgers to be activated on a Saturday when they’ll only hold a walk-through. The following Wednesday would seem more likely.

Rodgers is expected to re-join the Jets full-time this week, rehab at their facility and take part in meetings.

What happened in the tunnel after the game?

There was a skirmish in the tunnel leading to the locker room. Both teams walk through the same tunnel. Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons and Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins were involved. Jets special teams coach Brant Boyer was talking to Clemons and calming him down.

What happened to offensive lineman Mekhi Becton?

He injured his ankle in the first half and left in a walking boot. Robert Saleh said Becton would be evaluated on Monday. Rookie Carter Warren replaced Becton at left tackle.

Becton is one of only two Jets’ offensive linemen to start and play every game. Left guard Laken Tomlinson is the other.

The Jets started a different offensive line combination for the sixth straight game and seventh time this season. Chris Glaser got his first NFL start at right guard. There could be another new one week if Becton is out with the Jets potentially starting four backups up front.

“I thought they came in and battled,” Saleh said. “They’re here because they can play. We got to line up. We’ve got to find ways to generate a scheme that protects them but also gives them a chance to be successful.”

How did some of the personnel changes work out?

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert had three catches for 25 yards. Rookie Izzy Abanikanda had 16 yards in his first two NFL touches.

Any other changes?

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was in the booth for the first time rather than on the sideline.

Saleh said it was done to give Hackett “another perspective” and “quiet his world down” so he can communicate better with passing-game coordinator Todd Downing in between series. It didn’t make much of a difference.

Any notable inactives?

Nickel cornerback Michael Carter did not play because of a hamstring injury that popped up late in the week. That led to rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse being active for the first time.

Receiver Randall Cobb was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game.

Edge rusher Carl Lawson was inactive for the fifth time in six games.

What happened on that 81-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Khalil Shakir in the third quarter?

Sauce Gardner was the closest defender to Shakir, but he said that he was not supposed to be.

“It was a busted coverage,” he said. Then, after a long pause, he added, “I could have still made the play. That wasn’t technically my responsibility, but I still had a chance to make a play that could have been a game-changing play.

“I should have zero yards allowed. But I should have picked that, still. I don’t want to go too deep into it because I’m not that type of guy to finger-point, but I tried to go steal one.”

On the previous Bills touchdown drive, Gardner was penalized for body-slamming Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

“Already when he was kind of in the air, that’s when I heard the whistle, so I still finished the play,” Gardner said. “C.J. (Mosley) and Quincy (Williams) told me that would have been a flag regardless. I didn’t even know that. It’s probably my first time ever doing that since high school.”

With Neil Best