Zach Wilson benched in third quarter as Jets suffer beatdown in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Jets’ offense looked hapless again even after Robert Saleh promised and made some personnel changes. There was just one left to make: he yanked Zach Wilson on Sunday.

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle replaced Wilson in the third quarter of an embarrassing 32-6 drubbing by the Bills Sunday at Highmark Stadium

Saleh probably could have removed Wilson much sooner. The Jets were going nowhere once again, trailing 29-6 at the time.

The Jets lost for the third straight time and dropped to 4-6 on the season. They are now tied for the third-worst record in the AFC.

Every loss makes it unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will return this season. The Jets have to be in the playoff race for Rodgers to attempt a comeback in December from a torn left Achilles tendon in Week 1.

Regardless, the Jets have a quarterback problem - in that they need one. It’s too soon to know whether this is a permanent move away from Wilson or just done because the game was essentially over.

The Jets have a short week with Miami visiting MetLife Stadium on Friday. The Jets could start preparing practice squad quarterback Trevor Siemian to make the start against the AFC East-leading Dolphins.

Wilson completed just 7 of 15 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The one touchdown drive – the Jets’ first in 41 series - was aided by a fake punt and roughing-the-passer penalty. Wilson didn’t complete a pass to a receiver and was sacked five times.

Boyle was 7-for-14 for 33 yards and one interception. Punter Thomas Morstead was the Jets’ most effective passer. He was 1-for-1 for 18 yards.

Breece Hall had 73 scrimmage yards, including a 9-yard touchdown reception. Garrett Wilson caught just two passes for 9 yards and fumbled once. The Jets turned it over four times and finished with 155 yards of offense.

Both teams were in desperation mode and needed a win. The Bills showed their mettle in this situation while the Jets crumbled.

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Tuesday and replaced him with Joe Brady. They had little trouble moving the ball up and down the field on the Jets.

Josh Allen finished 20-for-32 and threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Khalil Shakur for an 81-yard touchdown in the second half. He was just the second receiver to catch a TD pass against the Jets.

The game was delayed for several minutes late in the first half. Bills safety Taylor Rapp left the field in an ambulance after making a tackle. He suffered a neck injury.

Wilson struggled to move the football for much of the first half. But they finally got in the end zone with 45 seconds left in the half. Hall caught a 9-yard touchdown pass to end the Jets’ long draught and make it a 16-6 game.

The drive was kept alive by a fake punt – Morstead completed an 18-yard pass to Brandin Echols on fourth-and-2 from the Jets’ 24.

The Jets fell behind 22-6 after ex-Jet Ty Johnson scored on a 28-yard catch-and-run on the first drive of the second half. Sauce Gardner was flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the series for lifting and slamming down Stefon Diggs after a catch. Tyler Bass missed the extra-point try.

The Bills extended their lead to 29-6 on the next series. Allen connected with Shakir for the long touchdown. Shakir beat Gardner initially and ended up running by two more Jets for the score.

The game started terribly for the Jets.

Xavier Gipson fumbled the opening kickoff. Buffalo recovered it at the Jets’ 21. The defense kept Buffalo out of the end zone and forced them to settle for a Tyler Bass 48-yard field goal. Quinnen Williams had a big third-down sack of Allen.

The Jets recorded two first downs total on their first two series and gave up long scoring drives to Bills on their next two. Bass kicked field goals of 30 and 33 yards to make it 9-0 with 11:52 remaining in the half.

After their third series, the Jets had zero total yards and minus-9 passing. Wilson was sacked three times in the first three possessions.

The defense got its first stop of the game on the following possession. The Bills drove into Jets’ territory but stalled at the 38.

The Jets gave it right back with their second turnover of the game. After a 19-yard reception by Jeremy Ruckert on first down, Wilson forced a pass to Garrett Wilson that was picked off by Rasul Douglas. He returned it 7 yards to the Jets’ 23.

The Bills converted the takeaway into a touchdown and led 16-0 after Allen hit James Cook for a 5-yard score.