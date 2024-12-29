ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Jets’ season has been over for a long time, but on Sunday they looked like a team that can’t wait to clean out its lockers.

This was the Jets’ worst performance in a year that’s been littered with them. They played undisciplined, sloppy, turnover-filled football and were humiliated by the Bills, 40-14, at Highmark Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers was the main culprit in the loss that dropped the Jets to 4-12. He threw two interceptions in Buffalo territory and was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Rodgers’ first interception was in the red zone. After his second pick, Rodgers pushed Christian Benford on the return when he was already out of bounds and was called for the 15-yard penalty. It led to a Josh Allen touchdown pass.

Garrett Wilson, who has been frustrated with his lack of targets lately, fumbled deep in Bills territory. Matt Milano recovered it, leading to an Allen touchdown pass.

The Jets had 16 accepted penalties — five of them personal fouls — for 120 yards.

One more game remains in this underachieving season. They play the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium next week. An offseason of change will follow and deservedly so. The Jets were expected to contend for the playoffs. They failed to qualify for the 14th consecutive year.

Rodgers completed 12 of 18 passes for 112 yards. He is still one touchdown pass shy of 500 for his career. He will try to achieve that in next week’s finale, assuming Rodgers plays.

Things got so lopsided that Rodgers was pulled in the fourth quarter and replaced by Tyrod Taylor with the Jets down 40-0.

The veteran quarterback led the Jets on two touchdown drives in his two series. Taylor threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Wilson and a 20-yard score to Tyler Conklin. Taylor was 12-for-14 for 83 yards and the two scores. He also completed a two-point conversion pass to Conklin.

Allen was 16-for-27 for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. Mitchell Trubisky replaced Allen in the fourth quarter and threw a touchdown on a 69-yard catch-and-run by Tyrell Shavers.

The Jets trailed 12-0 at halftime. Their three offensive series in the first half ended with the Jets getting stopped on fourth-and-1, a Rodgers’ interception in the red zone and a safety.

The second half started similarly for Rodgers and the Jets. On fourth-and-5 from the Bills' 37, the Jets took a delay of game, and then punted.

The Jets began their next series on the Bills’ 45 after Buffalo punted from its own end zone. Rodgers completed a 13-yard pass to Wilson on first down to the Bills' 32. A false start on second down was followed by a sack. Rodgers was intercepted by Benford on third down.

The 15-yard unnecessary roughness flag on Rodgers gave the Bills the ball on the Jets’ 38. Five plays later, Amari Cooper made a brilliant catch on a 30-yard touchdown pass.

It was the first of four straight touchdown drives by Buffalo.