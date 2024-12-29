OFFENSE: F

Aaron Rodgers’ unit started the game with possessions that went like this: lost the ball on downs, interception, safety, punt, interception, punt, fumble. Rodgers was 12-for-18 for 112 yards, two interceptions, four sacks, a 44.0 passer rating and no points. He failed to throw his 500th NFL touchdown pass despite a week of buildup for the big moment. Tyrod Taylor took over in the fourth quarter and engineered two garbage-time TD drives. Garrett Wilson had seven catches but also fumbled. Breece Hall ran 10 times for 45 yards.

DEFENSE: F

The unit hung tough early in the game after giving up an early touchdown. It was only 12-0 at halftime, and two of those Buffalo points came on a safety. But the wheels come off in the second half as Bills quarterback Josh Allen continued to build his MVP resume. Allen did not even need to play jn the fourth quarter as Buffalo scored touchdowns on four consecutive second-half possessions, one led by Mitchell Trubisky. Allen was 16-for-27 for 182 yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing TD.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Not much to say here. Anders Carlson was not called upon to try a field goal or an extra point. Thomas Morstead punted three times for a net average of 37 yards and a long of 56. The Jets allowed a 45-yard kickoff return by Ty Johnson.

COACHING: F

The Jets committed 16 penalties for 120 yards, including five personal fouls – one by Aaron Rodgers! It's the latest evidence of an undisciplined, poorly coached outfit. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich accepted the blame for the debacle. The Jets also strangely decided to take a delay-of-game penalty on a fourth-and-5 at the Buffalo 37-yard line and punt rather than go for it. Ulbrich looked like he was getting a huge career opportunity when he took over a talented roster after Robert Saleh was fired. He has squandered it.