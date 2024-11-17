Jets' defense collapses late in one-point loss to Colts 

The Jets are going into their bye week after having said bye to their season.

It was a real long shot for the Jets to make something out of this year, but they essentially ended those chances with a crushing 28-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets’ defense, which was once a strength, let them down in a crucial moment. They gave up a 70-yard drive at the end of the game, culminating with quarterback Anthony Richardson’s 4-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds left to send the Jets to their seventh loss in eight games.

The game ended with Aaron Rodgers getting sacked. The Jets dropped to 3-8 with this ugly loss.

“It’s pretty damn stunning,” tight end Tyler Conklin said. “It’s not where I would have imagined us being as a team at this point. Yeah, it’s definitely stunning, I’d say. That’s one way to put it.”

This was a head-scratching performance by the Jets, who trailed 13-0 in the first half.

Their offense didn’t get a first down until the sixth drive of the game. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich opened himself up for questioning over his decision to not be more aggressive with the offense late in the game. The defense gave up too many explosive plays again. On the final drive, they allowed a 39-yard pass from Richardson to Alec Pierce and a 17-yarder to Josh Downs.

“Ultimately that last drive was just very demoralizing,” cornerback D.J. Reed said.

This whole season has been for the Jets. They were considered a playoff contender at the very least, but they have grossly underachieved.

“It’s disappointing,” Rodgers said.

Ulbrich said the Jets are “angry” and “frustrated” and “something’s missing.”

Rodgers completed 22 of 29 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Breece Hall rushed 16 times for 78 yards and a touchdown and caught seven passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Davante Adams had six catches for 72 yards.

The Jets allowed Richardson — who was benched the previous two games — to look strong in his return. The second-year quarterback was 20-for-32 for 272 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 32 yards and two scores. Downs had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets led 27-22 after new kicker Anders Carlson made a 35-yard field goal with 2:41 left. They needed a stop from the defense and couldn’t get it.

The Colts — who also had a 70-yard TD drive to cut the Jets' lead to 24-22 earlier in the fourth quarter — went 70 yards in six plays on the go-ahead possession. Pierce was wide open on the right side of the field on second down for the big gain to the Jets’ 27. Downs made his big grab on first down, to the Jets’ 10.

On third-and-goal from the 4, Richardson ran over Reed en route to the go-ahead score. On Richardson’s first touchdown run, he stiff-armed Micheal Clemons and trucked Jalen Mills.

“They get the explosive play, but they can’t get in the end zone,” Reed said. “They end up getting in the end zone on [six] plays. I put that game on the defense. It’s just very demoralizing for them to score in [six] plays. Very surprising to be honest.”

The defense denied Indianapolis’ two-point conversion attempt, stuffing running back Jonathan Taylor. It gave Rodgers and the offense a last chance, but they literally fell flat.

They began their final drive at the 30 with no timeouts. Rodgers was sacked on first down. He tried to pass it to Conklin on the sideline but the ball went behind him. Conklin recovered it.

“I knew Conk was out there somewhere, I was trying to throw it forward,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know if I got hit or just didn’t come off right. I was trying to find a completion. Pretty bad play.”

After an 11-yard completion to Hall on second down, Rodgers was sacked on third down and time ran out.

Rodgers was disappointed the Jets didn’t go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Colts’ 17 before Carlson’s field goal. They had a chance to put the game away with a touchdown or at least kill more clock.

“[Ulbrich] felt good about Anders kicking it and the defense stopping them,” Rodgers said. “The way we played, we still needed to get to 30 to win. If we were a great team, we would have scored seven there.”

The Jets are far from a great team, but Rodgers was referring to some mistakes they made on that particular drive. They lined up to go for it, hoping with Rodgers’ cadence he could get the Colts to jump offside. It didn’t happen, so Ulbrich called timeout — leaving the Jets with none — and put the faith in Carlson and the defense.

One came through, the other didn’t.

“I was confident the defense was going to get the stop,” Ulbrich said. “That’s why I opted to kick the field goal there and not go for it. In hindsight, I probably should have gone for it because we didn’t stop them.”