1. The defense’s drop off is staggering

Since Robert Saleh was fired and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has had to oversee the defense and the entire team, the Jets’ defense has fallen mightily. “I have noticed that,” cornerback D.J. Reed said. In the Jets’ 28-27 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Ulbrich made the mistake of believing his defense would come up with the big stop at the end. It didn’t. The Colts marched 70 yards on six plays – they had 39 and 17 on back-to-back plays – and scored the game-winning touchdown. The Jets knew they had to keep everything in front of them. They didn’t. The Colts, who hadn’t gone over 20 points in their last five games, finished with their second-highest output of the season. Making it worse was second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson (20-for-30) was just coming back from a two-game benching and he threw for a career-high 272 yards. The Jets got no pressure on him. Richardson’s 66.7 completion percentage was the second-highest in his 11-game career when attempting at least 15 passes. This was a collective defensive failure. Ulbrich said he would re-evaluate everything over the bye including himself.

2. The offense is way off

The Jets, with Aaron Rodgers leading them, have not scored an opening-drive touchdown all season. In this game, they did not get a first down in the first five series. They went three-and-out four times and were stopped on fourth-and-1 once. The first 15 plays or usually scripted. The Jets need a better script writer. The reality is, it’s the performance of everyone, Rodgers included. He missed throws and he never throws the ball down the field. Age and last year’s torn Achilles tendon probably has something to do with that. The Jets were down 13-0 before they finally got their first first down. The offensive struggles are not just occasional, they’re consistent. This was a team that the Jets should have been able to run against, but that continues to be an issue. The Colts came in ranked 30th in rushing defense. The Jets totaled 91 rushing yards, the second-fewest the Colts have allowed. Falling behind two scores had something to do with the Jets’ abandoning the run, but all of it happens too often.

3. Ulbrich should have been more aggressive

You understand why Ulbrich opted to kick the field goal with under three minutes left and the Jets ahead by two points. But that was an opportunity to be really aggressive on fourth-and-2 and go for it. He should have done that and put the trust in Rodgers and playmakers Breece Hall, Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson. The Jets’ season is fading away anyway. That’s the kind of play, if successful, that could galvanize everyone. These are the 2024 Colts, not the 'Steel Curtain' Steelers or 1985 Bears. If you believe in your defense that much just go for it. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Rodgers expected the Jets to go for the two-point conversion after his touchdown pass to Kenny Yeboah made it 23-16. If they converted it, the Jets would have been up nine. “We had a conversation on the sideline about it,” Rodgers said. “I was under the impression that the decision before the drive was we were going to go for 2. Something changed.” The Jets needed to be more aggressive all the way around in this game.