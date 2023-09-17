Zach Wilson throws three interceptions, Jets' defense overmatched in loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Zach Wilson wasn’t Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets' defense wasn’t the ’85 Bears either.

The Jets may have a problem.

Wilson struggled against Dallas’ pass rush, throwing three interceptions, and the Jets’ much-hyped defense bent and broke Sunday. Dallas demolished the Jets, 30-10, in front of 93,689 fans at AT&T Stadium.

Rodgers was supposed to be the one to lead the Jets into this stadium and each one that they played in this season. He tore his left Achilles tendon on the Jets’ fourth offensive snap of the season, ending his year. The four-time MVP, however, hasn’t ruled out returning in the playoffs. Of course, the Jets have to get their first.

If they play like they did on Sunday, it will be a moot point.

The Jets’ offensive line did not provide protection for Wilson or open up holes for the run game. Nearly every time Wilson dropped back, he was under heavy pressure. The same couldn't be said about Dak Prescott, who had plenty of time to carve up the Jets’ defense.

“I don’t know if we gave [the offense] much of a chance,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Defensively we just couldn’t get off the field on third down today . . . It's really disappointing."Wilson completed 12 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. But he couldn’t handle Dallas’ pressure in the second half. Wilson threw all three of his picks after halftime and on three straight possessions.

“Late in the game he had to force the ball to make something happen," Saleh said of Wilson. "It didn’t go our way.”

The Jets' leading rusher was Wilson (36 yards). He scrambled for some big gains when he was running away from the Cowboys’ rushers. They sacked him three times. Micah Parsons got to Wilson twice.

Garrett Wilson had two catches for 83 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown. Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook combined for 16 yards rushing on nine carries. Cook fumbled once.

The Jets were a top-4 defense last season and have said their goal is to be No. 1 this season. Cornerback D.J. Reed said they could be as good as the 1985 Bears. The Jets have a long way to go to get there.

Prescott was 31-for-38 for 255 yards and two touchdown passes. CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 143 yards. Brandon Aubrey was 5-for-5 on field goals for the Cowboys.

It was a game at halftime. The Jets only trailed 18-10. But they opened the third quarter with a three-and-out and the defense allowed a long Dallas drive. They made a big goal-line stand, though.

Dallas had first-and-goal from 1 and couldn’t get in for the score. Aubrey’s 21-yard field goal made it 21-10.

The Cowboys’ advantage grew to 24-10 just two minutes and five seconds later on Aubrey’s 55-yard field goal. It was set up by Cook’s fumble. He had the ball taken away from him by Parsons at the Jets’ 37.

Wilson’s first interception, with the Jets down 27-10, also turned into Cowboys points. He was running from Parsons and threw the ball into traffic. Jayron Kearse picked it off and returned it to the Jets’ 32.

It led to Aubrey’s fifth field goal and gave Dallas a 20-point cushion with 8:18 to go.

Wilson and the offense were in a hole before they took the field. The Cowboys scored a touchdown on their opening drive, converting three first downs in the process. Prescott, who had a 15-yard run on third down, passed it to Jake Feguson for the 4-yard to score to give Dallas a 7-0 lead.

The Jets didn’t get the start they hoped for on offense either. Hall was stuffed for a 4-yard loss on first down and Wilson was sacked by Parsons on third.

Saleh showed some guts on the next offensive possession.

When the Jets failed to convert on third-and-1 from their own 19, they ran a fake punt on fourth. Ashtyn Davis took the snap and ran four yards for the first down. The drive stalled three plays later as Wilson failed to convert a third-and-1 on a quarterback keeper.

The Cowboys (2-0) put together another long drive on the following series. The Jets (1-1) came up with a key third-down stop and forced the Dallas to settle for Aubrey 35-yard field goal that made it 10-0.

The Jets answered in a big way on their fourth series. Wilson hit Garrett Wilson across the middle on first down and he took it all the way for a 68-yard touchdown that cut Dallas’ lead to 10-7 with 7:12 left in the first half.

The Cowboys went up 18-7 with 1:52 left after the Jets’ defense committed three costly penalties and Sauce Gardner dropped a sure pick-6.

John Franklin-Myers was flagged for roughing the passer on third down at the 11. Brandon Echols was called for pass interference in the end zone on the subsequent third down, giving Dallas the ball at the 1.

Prescott threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Luke Schoonmaker on first down. Micheal Clemons was hit with a roughing the passer on the play. That penalty was enforced on the extra-point attempt. Dallas opted to go for 2 and Tony Pollard ran in the two-point conversion.

Wilson led the Jets on a field-goal drive just before the half, most of it with his legs.

He scrambled four times for 36 yards. Wilson had a chance to Garrett Wilson in the end zone on third down, but he was under pressure and underthrew his target. New kicker Austin Seibert connected on a 34-yard field goal to make it 18-10 with four seconds to go.