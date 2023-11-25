Jets grades vs. Dolphins: Plenty of blame to go around in lopsided loss

OFFENSE: F

Tim Boyle’s garbage-time scoring pass to Garrett Wilson — the receiver's first TD catch since Week 2 — gave the Jets 10 offensive touchdowns in 11 games. That is mind-boggling in the modern NFL. They ended with 159 total yards and 12 first downs, which sounds awful enough, but most of that production came when the game was decided. Through three quarters, it was a complete mismatch. Boyle was not a significant improvement over Zach Wilson at quarterback and was sacked seven times. Breece Hall rushed seven times for 25 yards. The offensive players even proved to be terrible tacklers on Jevon Holland’s 99-yard interception return.

DEFENSE: D

The defense did produce three turnovers, including a pick-6 by Brandin Echols that briefly made a game of it late in the first half. But by the lofty standards of this unit, this game was another sign that the defense might finally be wearing down in the face of an offense that provides no support whatsoever. Miami rushed for 167 yards and a 4.5-yard average, including two touchdown runs by Raheem Mostert, and Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both surpassed 100 yards receiving. This unit has no margin for error, and the speedy Dolphins made more than enough plays to erase that margin early and often.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

Greg Zuerlein missed an extra point, but Thomas Morstead put three of his six punts inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 61 yards. Xavier Gipson had one kickoff return for 28 yards. Former Jet Braxton Berrios looked dangerous on a couple of punt returns.

COACHING: F

Robert Saleh said he has no plans to make a change in playcaller, sticking with Nathaniel Hackett for now. It is not clear whether that would make a difference given the level of discombobulation on offense, starting with the injury-riddled line and continuing into the unimpressive options at quarterback outside of the injured Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have lost four in a row, are in a rerun of last year’s late-season fade, and at 4-7 are out of realistic playoff contention. Saleh’s next decision: Tim Boyle or Trevor Siemian against the Falcons. How can he go right?