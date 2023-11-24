Jets' offense looks much the same with Tim Boyle in rout by Miami Dolphins

The Jets changed the quarterback, but not the outcome.

In their first game with Tim Boyle at the position in place of Zach Wilson, they lost their fourth game in a row, 34-13, on Friday to the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

For the NFL, it was a historic afternoon – the first Black Friday game, part of the league’s media deal with Amazon Prime Video.

But on the field, it was more of the same for the Jets, whose lackluster play at quarterback and makeshift line has made for dysfunction on offense most of the season.

The low point was Jevon Holland’s interception of Boyle’s long-distance pass attempt and 99-yard return for a touchdown as the first half expired.

The Jets now are 4-7 and out of realistic playoff contention. The Dolphins are 8-3 and in position for a postseason run.

Boyle did not get anything accomplished on the Jets’ first three drives, which produced only one first down, and that was by penalty.

By contrast, the speedy Dolphins moved the football with alacrity against the Jets’ formidable defense. On their first drive, a 35-yard pass play from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill helped Miami get as far as the Jets’ 4-yard line.

It was from there, on a fourth-and-2, that Tagovailoa tried to hit Hill in the end zone. But the Jets’ Sauce Gardner broke up the pass, and Miami did not score.

The next time the Dolphins faced a fourth down, they decided to attempt a field goal, even though they needed only a yard to keep the series going.

Jason Sanders’ kick from 38 yards out was true, and it was 3-0 with 1:26 left in the opening quarter.

The Dolphins took a 10-0 lead with 8:21 left before halftime. Tagovailoa found Hill from 8 yards out. Hill sidestepped Jordan Whitehead and scored easily.

The score was set up by a 20-yard gain from Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle on a third-and-6 from the Jets’ 28.

Jets fans booed when coach Robert Saleh decided to punt on a fourth-and-1 from his own 31-yard line 1:14 before intermission. Then, suddenly and shockingly, the Jets finally made something happen – on defense, of course.

Brandin Echols stepped in front of a pass from Tagovailoa meant for former Jet Braxton Berrios. Echols ran it back 30 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. Greg Zuerlein’s extra point kick was wide right, so it was 10-6 with 56 seconds left in the half.

D.J. Reed intercepted Tagovailoa with two seconds left, which prompted the Jets to try a desperation pass toward the end zone from their own 49-yard line.

It did not go well.

Holland intercepted the ball at the 1-yard line and ran it back 99 yards, weaving through the entire Jets offense. His last move was faking out Boyle inside the 10-yard line.

According to ESPN, it was the first pick-6 on a Hail Mary pass since at least 2006, when ESPN began tracking the Hail Mary as a specific type of play.

So a player wearing No. 8 did end up having a big impact on the game, only he was wearing a Miami uniform rather than the Jets’ No. 8, injured Aaron Rodgers.

At that point the Jets had two first downs and 47 total yards and trailed, 17-6. Boyle’s passer rating at halftime: 30.5.

Sanders’ 55-yard field goal made it 20-6 with 11:16 left in the third quarter.

The boos grew after the Jets went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half. At that point, the Dolphins mostly were interested in running clock rather than scoring. They did both.

They held the ball for 9:03 on a drive extended by a face mask penalty against C.J. Mosley and capped by a 13-yard run by Raheem Mostert to make it 27-6.

The Jets’ first promising drive of the day ended on an interception by Jerome Baker at the Miami 21 with 7:54 left.

The Jets got it back at the Miami 35-yard line when Tagovailoa fumbled away the ball on a bad handoff with 6:25 remaining. Boyle hit Garrett Wilson from 1-yard out with 4:37 left to make it 27-13. Mostert’s 34-yard touchdown run with 3:35 left made it 34-13.