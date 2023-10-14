Jets could 'be in a good spot' if they beat undefeated Eagles

The Jets’ season could have blown up the moment that Aaron Rodgers blew out his Achilles tendon four snaps into their Week 1 game versus the Bills. Instead, the Jets have a chance to go into their bye week with a 3-3 record.

Chance being the key word.

The Jets have to beat the undefeated Eagles (5-0) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium for that to happen.

“I’m not going to beat around the bush, three-and-three would be great because of how we started and what we went through,” receiver Garrett Wilson said. “I think it would be a good spot.”

This is a huge challenge for the Jets, who are 0-12 all-time against Philadelphia. The Eagles are the most complete team they will face to this point, and maybe all season. The Jets already went 1-1 versus Buffalo and Kansas City.

That they are in this position — thanks to a crucial win last week in Denver — says something about their resilience and talent, particularly on defense.

“To be able to win this week at home against a great opponent will just build confidence for us going into the bye," linebacker C.J. Mosley told Newsday. "We can come out of the bye and just keep it rolling. Perfect world, that would be the great setup.”

The Jets’ schedule lightens up a little following the bye week. Their first three opponents enter Week 6 with a combined 5-9 record. But first, they'll face Philadelphia, one of the two unbeaten teams remaining (San Francisco being the other).

The Eagles have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL and a strong secondary. But they will be without two key members of their defense: rookie tackle Jalen Carter (ankle) and Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay (knee).

Offensively, Philadelphia ranks second in the league in total offense (404.4 yards per game), second in rushing (164.0) and fifth in scoring (28.2 points).

“If we don’t stop the run and control the edges, it’s going to be a long day for us,” Mosley said.

Philadelphia’s short-yardage “Tush Push” has punished teams. The Jets “have a plan for it,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said.

The Eagles boast likely the best offensive line in front of dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts and top running back D’Andre Swift. Tight end Dallas Goedert is good in the intermediate, underneath game, and receiver A.J. Brown beats defenses all around the field. Deep threat DeVonta Smith was referred to by Ulbrich as “the Ginsu knife that can just run by you.”

“Goodness gracious,” Ulbrich said. “There is no secret why they went to the Super Bowl, why they’re 5-0. A tremendous team that is talented at all three levels. They’re an absolute pain in the butt.”

The Jets have allowed a number of big plays, but their defense has been stout, especially after halftime. They have only given up just one second-half touchdown. If they can start better and limit those big plays, the Jets could make the game competitive.

The defense will be without corner D.J. Reed (concussion) for the second straight week and backup Brandin Echols (hamstring). All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner, who wasn’t feeling well during the week and missed practice on Friday due to an illness, could be on the field at less than 100%.

On the other side of the ball, the Jets lost their top offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker last week for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Max Mitchell could start at right tackle.

The offense has shown signs of life lately with Zach Wilson leading the group. He has completed 72.3% of his passes for 444 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His completion percentage and passer rating (94.6) are the best of any two-game stretch in his career.

“You’ve really gotten to see Zach come into his own lately,” said tight end Tyler Conklin, who noted Wilson’s improved efficiency and confidence. “It just makes you excited for the rest of the season to not have that drop-off.”

Running back Breece Hall totaled 194 yards from scrimmage last week. His re-emergence should enable the Jets to run more play-action against the NFL’s No. 1 rush defense (61.2 yards).

The Jets still have plenty to clean up, however. They were 0-for-5 in the red zone against Denver, with Wilson missing some open receivers.

“It’s a really good defense, but we got a really good offense,” Conklin said. “I think the last two weeks were really good building blocks for us. It’s a good test to go out here and play one of the best defenses in the NFL and try to come out of there with a win.”