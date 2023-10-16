Jets vs. Eagles grades: Offense struggled, but it's still a win

OFFENSE: C

Until Breece Hall was allowed by Philly to score the winning touchdown from 8 yards out so the Eagles would get the ball back, the Jets had turned three turnovers into three points. It looked as if it was going to be the same old story: the defense getting let down by the offense. Not this time, though. Zach Wilson was OK. The best part was the Jets didn’t turn the ball over.

DEFENSE: A

Tony Adams got the game ball for his late pick, but every Jets defender should have gotten a piece of the pigskin. After losing both of their starting cornerbacks to concussions, the Jets forced four turnovers and pitched a second-half shutout against the NFL’s No. 2 offense coming into Sunday. Jalen Hurts throwing the ball to Adams was one of the boneheaded plays of the season so far, but the Jets’ defense lived up to its growing reputation as one of the best — if not the best — in the league.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Before the shocking final two minutes, it looked as if Greg Zuerlein was going to be the entire Jets’ offense as he went 4-for-4 on field goals. Thomas Morstead averaged 48.5 yards on four punts and the Jets bottled up any punt returns, allowing only nine yards despite being without injured special teams standouts Justin Hardee and Brandin Echols.

COACHING: B

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t able to scheme any plays that got the Jets into the end zone until the undefended winning touchdown. But defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and his stout defenders were able to overcome the lackluster offense and the concussion absences of starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. The defense picked off Hurts three times. Robert Saleh lost his one replay challenge. Saleh may live to regret saying after the game that the Jets have faced elite QBs this season and “we’ve embarrassed them all.” Or maybe he won’t.