Jets' Tim Boyle benched, Trevor Siemian no better in loss to Falcons

Wait until next year, Aaron.

The Jets’ offense looked as bad as it had all season on Sunday in an ugly 13-8 loss to the Falcons Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Tim Boyle was benched in the fourth quarter and replaced by Trevor Siemian. It did nothing to change the Jets’ fate. They didn’t score a touchdown, lost for the fifth straight time and dropped to 4-8.

Rodgers is back with the Jets full-time, working toward returning from a torn left Achilles tendon. He has mentioned the Dec. 24 game against Washington as a possible target, but the Jets have to be alive in the playoff race. There’s no reason to believe they are in that race after another inept offensive showing.

Boyle completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards and one interception. Siemian was 5-for-13 for 66 yards and a fumble. Xavier Gipson caught five passes for 77 yards.

Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder was 12-for-27 for 121 yards, and one touchdown. Rooke running back Bijan Robinson finished with 79 scrimmage yards.,

Despite the Jets’ troubles on offense, their defense kept them in the game. After forcing a three-and-out in Atlanta territory, the Jets got the ball at their own 30 with 5:23 left. The Jets drove across midfield, but they gave up the ball on a Siemian fumble.

It was first ruled that Siemian’s arm was going forward, but the Falcons challenged the call. It was overturned. Andre Smith Jr. recovered it at the Falcons’ 47.

Atlanta went three-and-out, giving the Jets one last chance. This time, it started at their 7 with 1:53 to go and no timeouts left. Siemian threw incomplete on first and second down. A defensive holding gave the Jets a first down.

Siemian connected with Gipson on a 25-yard pass to the Jets' 37. He didn’t complete another pass.

The Jets had a sloppy end of the first half, leading to a last-second Younghoe Koo 22-yard field goal that made it 10-5.

Over the last 3:30 of second quarter, the Jets were flagged for six penalties. One negated an interception, two were personal fouls and one was a pass interference.

The Jets opened the second half with a big gain, Boyle to Garrett Wilson for 31 yards to the Falcons’ 44. Back-to-back false starts after the Jets got to the 38 slowed the drive. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 46-yard field goal to bring the Jets within two.

The Falcons answered with a 42-yard Koo field goal to make 13-8 with 3:41 left in the third.

After the Jets went three-and-out on their next drive, the fans started to boo loudly. The following series ended with Boyle getting picked off by Jessie Bates III. That would be Boyle’s last pass.

Siemian completed his first pass — a 16-yard gain to Tyler Conklin on first down. The Jets got another first down on a penalty, but they ended up punting. Siemian’s second drive resulted in a three-and-out and minus-1 yard.