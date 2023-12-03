Jets Q&A: Tim Boyle, Trevor Siemian, Zach Wilson . . . who will be the quarterback?

Who will be the Jets quarterback next week?

Robert Saleh isn’t ready to make or announce that decision.

“I’m not there yet,” Saleh said shortly after the Jets 13-8 loss to the Falcons.

Tim Boyle started the game and Saleh turned to Trevor Siemian in the fourth quarter. Neither led a touchdown drive. It’s possible that Siemian will get another opportunity with a full week of practice as QB1, but you also can’t rule out Zach Wilson returning.

“He’s always in consideration,” Saleh said. “To what level, I’m not there yet.”

What did Saleh think of all the penalties?

The Jets were flagged for 11 penalties for 71 yards. Some were really questionable calls, especially late in the first half when the Jets were called for six penalties in the final 3:30.

Saleh said he’s “done talking about” the officials, but later added, “Our guys played hard. I’m not going to apologize for their style play at the end of the first half. Borderline comical. But we’ve got to clean up the pre-snap stuff on offense.”

Some false starts killed Jets’ drives.

Has Dalvin Cook surpassed Breece Hall on the depth chart?

No, but Cook was more effective and probably should get more touches. That was the plan on Sunday.

Cook had 10 touches and totaled 46 yards. He was the Jets’ leading rusher with 35 yards on nine carries. He had a big fumble, though, that led to the Falcons only touchdown.

“It was unfortunate,” Saleh said. “I felt like he’s been running the ball well. He’s looked good at practice. He’s looking good.”

Hall averaged just 1.2 yards per carry on his 13 rushes (16 yards) and 4.8 yards on his six catches (29 yards).

Were there more changes on the offensive line?

Of course. The trend continues. The Jets had a different starting combination for the eighth straight game.

Mekhi Becton, who missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, was back at left tackle. Last week’s starting left tackle rookie Carter Warren has impressed the Jets and stayed in the starting lineup. Warren started at right tackle and Max Mitchell went to the bench. Veteran Wes Schweitzer, back from a stint on IR, started at right guard.

Who got hurt?

Tight end C.J. Uzomah left the game with an MCL injury and will undergo tests on Monday. Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey left the field on a cart with a foot injury in his Jets debut. Saleh said Winfrey is “probably done. That one’s pretty bad, really bad.” Wide receiver Jason Brownlee suffered an ankle injury.

What kind of impact did Allen Lazard have?

None. After being a healthy scratch last week, Lazard barely played on Sunday. He was targeted once and had no catches.

What did the Jets and Falcons coaches and staff members do before the game?

They ran the steps of MetLife Stadium in honor of former longtime NFL coach Greg Knapp, who was hit and killed by a distracted driver while riding a bike in California. Saleh and others wore a shirt that said, “50 Per Day” and “The Coach Knapp Foundation."

“Every day, there are 50 every day, so this is daily. Fifty distracted driving deaths every day in America,” Saleh said. “That number needs to change. Put your phones down and try to do your best to save a life.”