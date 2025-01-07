Sauce Gardner called it “unacceptable” that the Jets didn’t make the playoffs “given the guys that we have in here, the coaches we have in here.”

Many of those guys and perhaps all of the coaches won’t be back after the Jets finished 5-12 and missed the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season.

Here are five questions facing the Jets this offseason:

Who will be their coach?

Mike Vrabel would be the home run hire, but he’s in demand. A return to New England, where Vrabel won three Super Bowls as a player, could be in the works after Jerod Mayo was fired.

The Jets interviewed Vrabel on Friday. The ex-Titans coach brings instant credibility and accountability . The Jets sorely need someone who will hold players accountable and change the franchise’s losing culture.

If they lose out on Vrabel, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the former Dolphins head coach, could be worth watching. The Jets have or will interview candidates with head coaching experience, including Rex Ryan, Matt Nagy, Arthur Smith, Vance Joseph and Ron Rivera. Kliff Kingsbury could be an option, too.

Former Jets cornerback and Detroit’s defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is another name to watch. Other coordinators with no head coaching experience who will be considered include Liam Coen (Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator) and Joe Brady (Buffalo’s OC).

The Jets need to get this hire right.

Will the Jets hire a coach before a general manager?

Ideally, you would want the general manager to have input in the coaching hire. The Jets are treating each search independently.

If Vrabel is the guy, the Jets could entice him by giving him say in the GM hire. If so, a dark horse candidate could be Giants front office executive Ryan Cowden. He worked in Tennessee and has a good relationship with Vrabel.

There aren’t many among these coaching candidates who would have that clout, unless someone unexpected becomes available.

The Jets want someone with experience in one of these positions.

Lions senior personnel executive John Dorsey and Vikings senior VP of personnel Ryan Grigson were general managers previously.

Other candidates include Mike Borgonzi (Kansas City’s assistant GM), Mike Greenberg (Bucs’ assistant GM), Ray Agnew (Detroit’s assistant general manager), Dawn Aponte, the NFL’s chief administrator of football operations who worked for the Jets, and Brian Gaine (Bills assistant GM).

What’s Aaron Rodgers’ future?

Rodgers plans to take some time to decide if he wants to play a 21st NFL season. The Jets could move on from Rodgers after this tumultuous campaign, though.

There’s plenty of blame to go around and it starts at the ownership level. But Rodgers didn’t impact winning the way everyone expected.

The Jets tried to do everything for Rodgers. They hired Nathaniel Hackett, kept him as offensive coordinator longer than they should have and reunited Rodgers with ex-Green Bay receivers Allen Lazard and Davante Adams.

Ultimately, the Jets finished with a worse record than the past two seasons when Zach Wilson was blamed for their failings. Rodgers’ relationship with Garrett Wilson also became chilly.

If Rodgers isn’t back, Tyrod Taylor could be the Jets’ Week 1 quarterback. Trading and drafting for one are on the table as well.

What’s Garrett Wilson’s future as a Jet?

Wilson tried distancing himself from rumors about possibly wanting out if Rodgers is back. It’s fair to wonder if Wilson will try to distance himself from the Jets.

He’s on his rookie deal, so the Jets have him under contract for at least two more years. The new regime might have to smooth things over with Wilson because his frustration looked as if it was going to boil over multiple times.

Wilson is tired of losing and he was unhappy that his targets dipped later in the season. Rodgers targeted Adams much more, sometimes forcing it to him. Wilson didn’t like being “an afterthought” and always feels he can impact winning.

What is Davante Adams’ future?

Adams made it clear that what he does next season is tied to Rodgers. In other words, if Rodgers returns, Adams will. If not, it’s unlikely Adams will want to remain a Jet.

When Adams was asked Monday if he would come back if Rodgers doesn’t, he replied “potentially.”

It sounds like one of the NFL’s best receivers could be leaving the Jets’ building. That’s why the Jets have to do everything that they can to keep Wilson happy and in their receiver room for a long time.