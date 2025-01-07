Rex Ryan interviews with Jets

Rex Ryan interviewed for the job he used to have with a couple of the men who hired him to be the Jets’ coach nearly 16 years ago.

Ryan sat down with Woody Johnson and ex-Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum on Tuesday in Florida to discuss the team’s head coaching vacancy.

Johnson hired an outside firm, The 33rd Team, to assist in the search. Tannenbaum founded that company. He and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman are helping the Jets find a new head coach and general manager. Johnson will have the final say on who gets both jobs.

Ryan spent six years coaching the Jets from 2009 to 2014. Tannenbaum was the Jets’ general manager when Ryan was hired. Ryan and Tannenbaum are both NFL analysts for ESPN.

Currently an NFL analyst for ESPN, Ryan has been lobbying to return to the Jets ever since Robert Saleh was fired following a Week 5 loss in London and replaced by Jeff Ulbrich. Ryan has maintained a good relationship with Johnson.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio on Monday, Ryan exuded his usual brashness and confidence in saying he “100 percent” expected to be the Jets next coach.

“Absolutely I do," Ryan said. “And the reason I think I'm going to get it is because I'm the best guy - and it ain't close.”

He is the third known candidate the Jets have interviewed for their head coaching job. They’ve also talked to Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel. The latter is considered a leading candidate for the Jets’ job, but Vrabel may be atop the Patriots’ wish list as well. He played for New England.

The Jets went 46-50 under Ryan and reached the AFC Championship game in his first two seasons. Ryan was the coach the last time the Jets made the postseason.

Ryan has said he has “unfinished business” with the Jets.

He has the third-most coaching victories in franchise history behind Joe Walton (53) and Weeb Ewbank (71). Ryan’s four playoff wins are the most of any Jets coach.

The Jets were the No. 1 ranked defense in Ryan’s first season as coach. They finished in the top 10 his first four years.