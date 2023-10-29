Jets Q&A: What's the latest on Aaron Rodgers?

What did Aaron Rodgers do pregame?

Rodgers continues to raise hope that he will return this season. He’s just over six weeks removed from surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon, and he already is dropping back.

Rodgers, 39, who suffered the injury four offensive snaps into the season, is making remarkable progress from what usually is a season-ending injury. He is way ahead of schedule and has said his goal is to play again this season.

He was on the field before the game throwing the football with Tim Boyle. Rodgers dropped back before making some throws. He shifted some of the weight onto his left foot and stepped into his throws.

Which Jets left the game because of injury?

It was a rough day for the Jets.

They lost defensive tackle Al Woods for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

The offensive line was hit hard. They lost center Connor McGovern in the first half to a knee injury. Two series later, McGovern’s replacement, Wes Schweitzer (calf), left the game. Xavier Newman, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, finished the game as the center. Before this game, he had never snapped the ball to Zach Wilson.

McGovern will undergo an MRI. He was wearing a long air cast and limping when he left. Schweitzer left on crutches. The Jets already were missing right guard Joe Tippmann because of a quadriceps injury. He could play center when he returns if the news on McGovern is bad.

“Credit first to Keith [Carter], our O-line coach, just staying composed,’’ Robert Saleh said. “There was a lot of panic on the sideline and a big ‘shut-the-[expletive]-up’ from his voice. ‘We got it, we’ll be fine.’ Credit to Xavier Newman, who stepped up big time.’’

How did punter Thomas Morstead react to his big day?

With tears and his voice choking up on several occasions.

No one had a better game for the Jets than Morstead, who finished with 11 kicks for a gross average of 48.1 yards, a net average of 43.0, a long of 55 and, most importantly, four kicks inside the 20-yard line.

Morstead, 37, was an injury fill-in for the Jets in 2021 and re-signed with them before this season.

“After getting hurt and having a great career down in New Orleans, nobody would sign me because I was old,” he said. “Today was like a full-circle moment for me . . . . To have Joe [Douglas] and Coach Saleh and Coach [Brant] Boyer bet on me to come back this year, I can’t even explain just how full-circle this feels.”

Who might have played their final game as Jets?

Carl Lawson, a healthy scratch on Sunday, already might have played his. Lawson, who was inactive for the third time this season and the second time in three games, has been the subject of trade rumors. The deadline is Tuesday.

Another who has come up in rumors is Dalvin Cook, who had two carries for 5 yards.

Who else was inactive?

Receiver Randall Cobb was limited in practice because of a shoulder injury and was inactive on Sunday. It wasn’t much of a surprise because the Jets want to get undrafted rookie free agent Xavier Gipson more snaps. Receiver Jason Brownlee, another unrestricted rookie free agent, was active for the first time.

What did this win mean for Woody Johnson?

Saleh said it meant a lot. “It always does for the owner to have bragging rights to be the king of New York,” he said. “You always want to win for everybody and for Woody, with all the stuff he’s gone through with this organization, and Christopher [Johnson], don’t forget him. Those two over the last 10 years or so, it hasn’t been all peaches and cream around here. But to say you’re king of New York for at least one more year is pretty cool.”

Who was the Jets’ offensive captain?

Lindenhurst’s Jeremy Ruckert served as a game captain for the first time.