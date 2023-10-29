Jets grades vs. Giants: A very special day for special teams

OFFENSE: D+

Zach Wilson made some big-time plays and throws late, but for most of it, the Jets offense had taken a step backward in this game. Coming off their bye where they thought they addressed some of their struggles, the Jets still have plenty of work to do. They started 0-for-13 on third down conversions. Their first one came with just over two minutes remaining. They couldn’t move the ball for most of the game. The Jets were outgained 147-140 by the Giants heading into the fourth quarter. They never established the run game. They had just 58 yards rushing. Some of that was because they lost two of their starting offensive linemen in this game. Wilson wasn’t sharp. He fumbled twice and lost both of them. But when the Jets needed him to lead them late, Wilson did.

DEFENSE: B+

The Jets’ defense will find a way to keep this team in games. They held the Giants to minus-9 passing yards. The Giants were forced to use practice team quarterback Tommy DeVito after Tyrod Taylor left due to a rib injury. DeVito completed two passes for minus-1 yards. The defense forced the Giants to punt 13 times. They had difficulties slowing down Saquon Barkley (36 carries, 128 yards), even though the Jets knew he was running it almost every time. But they made the big stop when they needed, a third-and-3 with just over a minute left in regulation. The Jets had three unnecessary roughness penalties. Quincy Williams and Jermaine Johnson each had one on the same drive – both on third down. The series ended with the Giants’ only touchdown.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A+

Punter Thomas Morstead continues to be an asset for the Jets. He had two punts downed inside the 5-yard line in the first half and three in the game. His first one – a 49-yarder to the Giants’ 2 – preceded the Jets’ only touchdown. They started that series from midfield. Morstead also had a 52-yard punt to the Giants’ 3. Morstead was busy. He punted 11 times for 48.1 yards. Kicker Greg Zuerlein made the game-tying field goal (35 yards) at the end of regulation and game-winner (33 yards) in overtime. Will McDonald affected Graham Gano’s 35-yard field goal attempt that he missed with 24 seconds left.

COACHING: D

The Jets were luck to win this game. They were sloppy on both sides of the football. The rain had something to do with some of the tough sledding. But the Jets were undisciplined and that falls on coaching. Four of their nine penalties were unnecessary roughness flags. The offensive play-calling, especially on third downs, was curious. Losing offensive lineman played a part, but converting third downs was an area the Jets said they focused on during the bye and this week in practice and they started 0-for-13.