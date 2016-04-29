Jets GM Mike Maccagnan focused on NFL Draft right now, not Ryan Fitzpatrick reports

Ryan Fitzpatrick might retire? That’s news to Mike Maccagnan.

The Jets general manager said Thursday night that he was unaware of an ESPN report claiming Fitzpatrick would rather sit out 2016, and possibly beyond, instead of accepting the Jets’ current contract offer.

“I’ve been primarily focused on the draft today, so I must be honest, I have not seen or am familiar with the comment. But our focus is really on the draft and the player we picked,” Maccagnan told reporters shortly after the Jets selected Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee 20th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft.

“So I would sort of table that to a later date,” Maccagnan said. “We’re really focused on the draft right now. And to be perfectly honest, I really have not seen the quote other than to say I’ve heard someone made mention of it, but I really haven’t seen it in context.”

Though the two sides have been engaged in a staredown since the beginning of free agency, Maccagnan reiterated the organization hopes to have Fitzpatrick back. But he acknowledged their contact negotiations with the free-agent quarterback haven’t advanced since he sat down with reporters a week ago.

“Probably the last time we talked was the same stance we had before,” Maccagnan said. “But again, I’m really more focused primarily on the draft the next few days to make sure we can do things that can help the team going forward.”

Re-signing Fitzpatrick remains their priority — just like it was months ago. But the Jets appear no closer to retaining their 2015 starter with just weeks to go until organized team activities begin.

So, has optimism waned in regards to getting a deal done?

“Not since the last time we talked, no,” Maccagnan said. “We’re still working towards some ideal, in a perfect world, an agreement or conclusion to it. But nothing different since the last time we talked.”