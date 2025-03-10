The Jets made sure they locked up one of their own free agents before he hit the open market.

Linebacker Jamien Sherwood, the team's leading tackler last year, isn’t going anywhere. A league source confirmed Sherwood and the Jets reached an agreement on a new deal on Sunday.

Sherwood will sign a three-year contract for $45 million with $30 million guaranteed, the source said.

This was a big move for the Jets’ new regime of general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn. Sherwood, 25, was expected to receive a lot of interest when the NFL’s free-agency negotiating window opens at noon Monday.

It also was important for the Jets to keep one of their emerging homegrown players.

A fifth-round pick of the Jets in 2021, Sherwood had carved out a bigger role for himself heading into last season. It increased even more with C.J. Mosley limited to only four games. Sherwood flourished playing middle linebacker and calling the defensive plays.

He had the most productive season of his career and one of the best of any NFL linebacker in 2024.

Sherwood’s 158 tackles were not only a team-high, but were also tied for the third-most in the league and second among linebackers. Sherwood led the NFL with 98 solo tackles. He was named the Jets’ MVP as voted on by his teammates.

Bringing back Sherwood is the first significant signing for Mougey and Glenn. They’ve made two major subtractions thus far.

The Jets waived wide receiver Davante Adams, who is signing with the Rams, and will officially release Aaron Rodgers after the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

The Jets have a lot of work to do and numerous holes to fill when teams can begin negotiating with free agents. They still need another linebacker to play next to Sherwood and Quincy Williams. But signing a quarterback is a priority.

Justin Fields is expected to be one of the Jets’ first calls. He just turned 26 and showed improvement last year in Pittsburgh. The Steelers, reportedly, want to bring back Fields. Things could get interesting on Monday if both teams are vying for Fields.

If the Jets can’t reach a deal with Fields, they could try to sign another veteran to compete with Tyrod Taylor for the starting quarterback position. Some possibilities include Jameis Winston, Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota and Kirk Cousins, if he’s released by Atlanta.

Cornerback, safety, defensive tackle are some of the other positions the Jets will look to fill in free agency. They could turn to some of Glenn’s former players, cornerback Carlton Davis, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. All three played for Glenn in Detroit, where he served as defensive coordinator the previous four seasons.