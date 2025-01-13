Jeff Ulbrich interviews for Jets' head coaching opening

Jeff Ulbrich got the chance Monday to state his case for why he should be the Jets' full-time head coach.

The Jets formally interviewed Ulbrich for their opening. Ulbrich was thrown into the role of interim head coach on Oct. 8 after Robert Saleh was fired. The Jets went 3-9 under Ulbrich and finished 5-12 overall.

Ulbrich is very popular among the players and in the Jets’ building, but he is considered a long shot to keep the job.

The Jets are casting a wide net in their coaching search. They’re looking for someone who can help change the culture and snap the Jets’ 14-year streak of missing the playoffs. It’s the longest current drought in the four major sports.

They already have interviewed eight people besides Ulbrich for the vacancy: Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel, Rex Ryan, Matt Nagy, Aaron Glenn, Mike Locksley, Steve Spagnuolo and Darren Rizzi.

Vrabel was introduced as the Patriots’ new coach on Monday.

There are other candidates the Jets are expected to interview this week, including Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Vikings quarterbacks coach and former Jet Josh McCown.

Mike McCarthy, who coached Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, is available now as well after the Cowboys announced Monday they are not bringing him back. It’s unclear whether the Jets will have an interest. The Jets interviewed McCarthy in 2019 before they hired Adam Gase.

The Jets also have conducted interviews with 13 known candidates for their general manager opening.

Ulbrich, a former linebacker who played 10 years for the 49ers, joined the Jets in 2021 as their defensive coordinator. He retained that title and still ran the defense after replacing Saleh.

The Jets were one of the top defenses in 2022 and 2023, finishing fifth and third, respectively, in total defense. They ranked third this year, but their defense wasn’t the same after Saleh was let go. They gave up at least 25 points in eight of their last 11 games. They were 20th in points allowed.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner was named All-Pro twice and to two Pro Bowls, Quinnen Williams earned one All-Pro nod and played in two Pro Bowls and linebacker Quincy Williams was an All-Pro under Ulbrich’s watch.

Ulbrich started his coaching career in 2010 as an assistant special teams coach for the Seattle Seahawks. After two years in that role, Ulbrich served three years as UCLA’s linebackers and special teams coach.

He returned to the NFL in 2015 as the Falcons linebackers coach. In 2020, Ulbrich was named the Falcons assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

The 49ers were interested in hiring Ulbrich as their defensive coordinator last season, but he stayed with the Jets.

Ulbrich and Saleh are both being mentioned as strong candidates for the 49ers' open defensive coordinator position. Saleh has interviews for head coaching jobs lined up with the Jaguars and Raiders.