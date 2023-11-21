Robert Saleh on process Jets had when drafting Zach Wilson: 'I've got my thoughts'

The Jets should be in the market for a quarterback in next year’s draft. But if the same regime is in place, their evaluation process may be different.

It hasn’t worked out with Zach Wilson, who the Jets selected with the No. 2 pick in 2021 and are benching for the third time in 13 months.

General manager Joe Douglas is the chief decision maker, but not everyone in the organization was on the same page in drafting Wilson.

Robert Saleh was asked what he wishes the Jets did differently in that process, and said a lot without saying much.

“I’ve got my thoughts,” Saleh said. “I've shared them with Joe. But I’m not going to get into it here with you guys."

Aaron Rodgers will be back, but the Jets can’t rely on a 40-year-old quarterback. They’re going to have to build for the future since Wilson doesn’t appear to have a place in theirs.

Rodgers’ return

Saleh addressed reports that Rodgers hopes to return to practice in the first week in December and play on Christmas Eve against the Commanders. Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1.

“Until he’s cleared by doctors all of it’s a moot point,” Saleh said. “I haven’t gotten any indication otherwise.”

Down tackles

The Jets could be without left tackle Mekhi Becton (ankle) for Friday’s game versus Miami. He underwent an MRI on Monday.

A decision also needs to be made on veteran tackle Duane Brown. If the Jets don’t activate Brown (hip) from injured reserve by Thursday, his season is over.

“We’re going to try and lean on him a little bit to see where he’s at,” Saleh said. “Just try to get him some more physical contact to see how he feels and whether or not he feels like he can get out there.”

Mosley upset

Linebacker C.J. Mosley was devastated by the defense allowing a season-high 32 points in Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

“This one hurt,” Mosley said. “I ain’t going to lie to you man, especially for me. We just got to understand the position that we’re in. I have to understand the position that I am in. I wear the captain on my chest with pride.

“It’s been a while since our defense got exposed like that, so it was a tough pill to swallow. I wasn’t hungry this morning, didn’t have any appetite, didn’t sleep that good.”