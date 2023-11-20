Zach Wilson loses starting job with Jets turning to Tim Boyle, source confirms

Zach is out and Tim is in.

The Jets are benching Zach Wilson and will start Tim Boyle on Friday against Miami at MetLife Stadium, a league source said. A quarterback change was expected after Wilson was removed from Sunday’s 32-6 loss to the Bills and replaced by Boyle.

Robert Saleh is scheduled to speak with reporters this afternoon.

Wilson has had a rough time leading the offense -- not just this season but since the Jets drafted him second overall in 2021. This is the third time in the past 13 months that Wilson has lost his starting job.

Boyle will start for the first time in nearly two years. The Jets could elevate veteran Trevor Siemian from the practice squad for Friday’s game. Siemian would likely be the next in line if things don’t go well for Boyle.

The plan was for Wilson to watch Aaron Rodgers this season and learn from him. That changed when Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the season. Wilson was thrust back into the starting role, and it’s been a repeat of last season. The Jets’ defense has been mostly good, but the offense hasn’t been able to function with Wilson running it.

The Jets (4-6) have lost three straight games, after winning three in a row. They scored just one touchdown during this skid. Overall, the Jets have gotten in the end zone just once in their last 47 series.

That lone touchdown came Sunday in Buffalo, but the Jets needed a fake punt to convert a fourth down and a roughing the passer penalty to spark that touchdown drive just before the half.

Wilson was pulled with the Jets down 29-6 late in the third. He completed just 7 of 15 passes for 81 yards. Wilson has thrown six touchdown passes all season and led only nine touchdown drives.

Following the game, Wilson said he was “frustrated” about being taken out, “but I get it.”

Boyle came into a tough situation on Sunday. He didn’t light it up – 7-for-14 for 33 yards and one interception -- but the Jets needed to let someone else try to move this offense that has totaled just 37 points in the last four games.

There is a comfort level with Boyle and this offense. He played in it for Green Bay for two seasons, backing up Rodgers in 2019 and 2020.

“The main thing that stuck out with Tim was his confidence in the huddle,” tight end Tyler Conklin said. “He came into the huddle and commanded the huddle really well. He was decisive, got the ball out of his hand quick.

“He has a confidence about him. He knows the offense. He trusts himself in the offense so there’s a good confidence that comes from that standpoint.”

Boyle, 29, last started a game on Jan. 2, 2022, for the Lions. All three of his NFL starts came during the 2021 season for Detroit. Boyle is 0-3 as a starter with 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has appeared in 18 games overall for the Packers, Bears, Lions and Jets. Boyle has thrown for 607 yards, three touchdowns and nine interceptions.