Jets go old-school with New York Sack Exchange-era throwback uniforms in 2023

The Jets will begin the 2023 season by paying homage to their past.

The team will wear Legacy White throwback uniforms during two nationally televised games this season, beginning in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, Sept. 11, and again in Week 4 against Kansas City on Oct. 1.

The Legacy White uniform will be a modern twist on the uniforms worn during the New York Sack Exchange era. The throwbacks will feature the Sack Exchange logo decal on the current helmets with a white face mask. The jersey will have double striped shoulders and the pants will have a single stripe.

The New York Sack Exchange originally featured a front four of Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam. The group helped end an 11-season playoff drought in 1981 and helped the Jets earn their first playoff win since Super Bowl III, when they made the AFC Championship Game in 1982.

The Jets will hope the modernized version of the uniforms they originally wore from 1978 to 1989 will bring them similar success going into a season with high expectations since the arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.