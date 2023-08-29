Jets' Mekhi Becton grateful to be starting and protecting Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mekhi Becton was not surprised that Robert Saleh named him the Jets’ starting right tackle. But Becton is grateful.

“It was pretty cool,” Becton said. “It was a great moment for sure, for me for all the work that I put in these past two years. It was definitely great.”

Becton last played a regular-season game in Week 1 of 2001. Two knee injuries and subsequent surgeries cost Becton almost all of the past two seasons.

He earned a job protecting Aaron Rodgers by working hard, losing weight and building strength and confidence in his knee. It also took some growth and a willingness to slide over from left tackle to right tackle.

Once he did that, the door opened for Becton to be with the first team when the Jets open the season Sept. 11 against Buffalo.

“Sometimes you got to take a step back and put ego aside and just do what’s best for the team,” Becton said. “That’s my main thing right now, just doing what’s best for the team. I want to be on the field with my teammates.”

No punter — for now

The Jets initial 53-man roster doesn’t include a punter.

Thomas Morstead was a surprising release before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. roster deadline. But that’s part of the roster gymnastics at this time. Morstead will re-sign with the Jets. He tweeted as much to Jets fans, telling them, “R-E-L-A-X. Relax. We’re gonna be OK.”

Another surprising cut was fullback Nick Bawden — who like Morstead should be back.

Some notable cuts included former starting running back Bam Knight, quarterback Tim Boyle, defensive tackle Tanzel Smart, offensive lineman Trystan Colon and rookie tight end Zack Kuntz, a seventh-round pick this year. They’re candidates to be signed to the practice squad if they’re not claimed.

Bubble players who are on the initial 53 included receivers Irv Charles, Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson, tight end Kenny Yeboah, linebacker Chazz Surratt, safety Ashtyn Davis and cornerback Bryce Hall.

The Jets also placed Jarrick Bernard-Converse on injured reserve/PUP and Brandin Echols on the suspended list.

Two-minute drill

Edge rusher Carl Lawson, who missed nearly three weeks with a lower back injury, returned to practice. Saleh is optimistic that Lawson will play against Buffalo . . . Left tackle Duane Brown took part in team drills, marking the first time the Jets’ starting offensive line played together . . . The Jets and their offensive line caught a break for Week 1. Bills edge rusher Von Miller (ACL rehab) will start the season on the PUP list. He’s ineligible to play until Week 5.